Forest & Main Marks Five Years With Rare Saisons at Southwark

The Ambler-based brewery is uncorking special bottles for this one-night-only tasting menu.

Forest & Main Brewing Co.

It’s been five years since Ambler’s Forest & Main Brewing Co. opened its doors to offer uncommon, terroir-driven beers and elevated pub grub. And they’re celebrating by taking some extra-aged saisons on the road to pair with a special menu at Southwark on May 1st.

In addition to an anniversary party at the brewery in Montco on April 30th, Forest & Main will mark the occasion by uncorking seven vintage bottled saisons alongside a seven-course tasting menu from Southwark’s chef Chris D’Ambro. The brewery is known for its aging cellar, where they stash bottles to condition for months or even years, so the chance to taste some extra special editions without making the trip out of the city is not to be missed.

Dinner will cost you $90 per person, with seatings available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. And if you can’t make dinner, an à la carte tasting menu will be available (while supplies last) from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m., with extra beers available on draft.

Call Southwark to reserve your seats at 267-930-8538.

