Vetri Hosts Exclusive One-Night Pop-Up Featuring Nashville’s Hottest Chef

The Catbird Seat is one of Nashville’s most highly lauded restaurant experiences: diners sit at a U-shaped bar and watch chef Ryan Poli and his team turn out their meal, serving bites and chatting about ingredients during service. We have our own version of that at Serpico, but, obviously, Peter Serpico’s style of cooking is vastly different from Poli’s. So for the real Catbird Seat experience, you’ll have to spend the time and money to travel all the way to Tennessee.

Or you can just pop over to Vetri’s private dining room on May 8th.

Prior to The Catbird Seat, Poli, who is trained in classic French and American cuisine, opened a slew of Chicago spots, starting with BOKA Restaurant Group at Perennial in 2008 and then the Spanish-inflected Tavernita. Wanderlust took him to the kitchen at farm-to-table powerhouse Blue Hill at Stone Barns and then to Rene Redzepi’s Noma before he landed in Nashville in 2015.

Only 18 spots are available for this one-night-only, multi-course meal on Monday, May 8 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $185 (gratuity included) with the option to add on wine pairings for $90 (individual glasses and other beverages are available for purchase that evening). Get your tickets here.

Vetri [Foobooz]