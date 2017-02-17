Here’s What VIP+ Status Gets You at This Year’s Brewer’s Plate

The Brewer’s Plate, Philly’s favorite festival dedicated to beer and food, is upon us. March 5th is coming fast, and for those of you into the idea of pairing food by some of the city’s biggest chefs with beer by some of the region’s best breweries, without any lines or crowds, VIP+ tickets may be exactly what you’re looking for.

General admission is $77, VIP is $100, and then there’s VIP+ for $130 which gets you in an hour before even the VIPs get in and gives you access to the entire room — all of the food, all of the beer — before the doors open to the general public. Plus you get fresh-shucked oysters, freshly-shaved jamon con tomate and other small plates paired with exclusive-to-VIPs-only beers by Victory Brewing Co. and Southern Tier. Only 150 VIP+ tickets are available, so get them while you can.

This year’s event welcomes a few newcomers, too: Broken Goblet Brewing, Captain Lawrence Brewing, Erdenhiem Farms, Bar Hygge, Heritage, Hungry Pigeon, and Butcher Bar, plus a sneak-peek at of Philly’s impending Taiwanese street food restaurant, bāo • logy opening at 1829 JFK Boulevard. Check out the full line-up.

Buy your tickets here.