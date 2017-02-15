Plenty Cafe Will Bring California Vibes to Philly This Weekend

When Anthony and Damon Mascieri chose to get into the bar game, their plan was to bring gran café-stylings to Philadelphia. Their two Plenty locations went from coffee-and-sandwich shops to all-day cafes with rockstar wine and beer lists, and just a few months ago, they opened a third location in Queen Village. It’s a larger venue with plenty of seating, including outdoor seating, which will be in full-use this weekend when it’s 65 degrees and sunny. And to make it even nicer, they’ve teamed up with Lo Fi Aperitifs for a Sunday brunch takeover at all three locations.

Quaker City Mercantile — the same Philly-based brand that brought you Hendrick’s Gin, Art in the Age spirits, and QC Malt — entered the world of fortified wines with a dry and sweet vermouth, plus a gentian amaro, made from California wine (E&J Gallo Winery), all under the Lo Fi label.

And since aperitivi make for perfect brunch drinks, the Mascieri brothers chose to make this Sunday’s brunch service, in all of its warm-weather glory, all about Lo-Fi: cocktails and spritzers made with all three aperitifs. Plus, there’s a California-themed menu to pair.

Check it out: