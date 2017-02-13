UberEATS Now Delivers on the Main Line

In just a few months, UberEATS quickly shot to the top of Philly’s online delivery app heap, providing restaurants and diners with a faster (and oftentimes cheaper) way to enjoy our dining scape’s bounties without ever having to leave the comfort of their own homes. Starting today, Main Liners can enjoy the same sort of luxury.

Before UberEATS’s August launch, Caviar, GrubHub and Post Mates ruled the app-based food delivery marketplace. GrubHub and Caviar work with restaurants to create a better user experience between business owner and customer (GrubHub often partners with casual, take-out-ready spots, while Caviar usually teams up with more prominent sit-down establishments looking to expand their reach); Post Mates stays in the peripheral, giving users ability to access restaurants who don’t deliver themselves, or haven’t signed on with a third-party delivery service. UberEATS found a sweet spot in the first camp, collaborating with restaurants to create specialized, online versions of their menus, while providing a faster, higher-tech experience for its users. Wait times are minimal since UberEATS pulls from Uber’s already sizable network of couriers (there’s always a driver nearby), plus you can track your order by GPS.

Originally, UberEATS drew its delivery zone line at City Avenue. Now, the company is sending drivers all the way to Paoli, so you can experience The Grog, Vida Taqueria, Ginza Japanese Restaurant, Saffron Indian Kitchen and more, from the comfort of your own couch.

UberEATS is Finally Here in Philly [BizPhilly]