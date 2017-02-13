New Chef and Menu for Whetstone Tavern

The kitchen is getting some new blood this March, and he’ll be coming with a new menu.

Jeremy Nolen has been at the helm of Whetstone Tavern for quite some time now while, at the same time, overseeing kitchen operations at Brauhaus Schmitz and Wursthaus Schmitz–two of the other properties owned by Doug Hager. But now, he’s stepping back in order to focus his attention more fully on Brauhaus and its sausage-centric modern German cuisine, and one of his long-time Whetstone cooks is stepping up to take over the kitchen himself.

Beginning in March, chef Eric Leveillee (ex of Vernick and El Camino Real) will be taking over as executive chef. Leveillee has been in the kitchen at Whetstone under Nolen since the restaurant opened in 2015, and throughout March and April, he’s going to rolling out his own updates to Nolen’s menu.

And guess what? We’ve got some details on what Leveillee is going to be adding to the board in the future. Dig it:

New brunch dishes

Breakfast Poutine with tater tots, fried cheese curds, bacon gravy, scrapple chips, sunny side-up egg

Toast a rotating lineup of breads from Little Bird Bakery and Philly Style Bagels, accompanied by house-made spreads, including: Earl Grey cream cheese with blueberries, and tomato jam with cured egg yolk

Churro “coffee roll” with Mexican chocolate ganache and coffee

Chilequiles with guanciale, stracciatella, salsa roja, crispy poached egg and Philly Style bagel chips

Drunken Monkey Pancakes featuring four banana pancakes, layered with Nutella and peanut buttercream, topped with candied bacon, peanuts and bourbon maple syrup

New dinner dishes

Deviled Rabbit with polenta, egg, charred bread and balsamic

BBQ Black Bass with refried lentils, romesco and fried cornbread

Mushroom and Tallegio Sacchetti with stewed tomato, roasted and shaved cauliflower

New dessert plates

Crème Caramel with tart cherry syrup and pecan Florentine cookie

Carrot Cake Jelly Roll with orange marmalade, beaten cream and candied carrot

Warm Chocolate Pudding with puffed amaranth and chai

Leveillee takes over Whetstone’s kitchen in March. The new dishes will be rolled out over the next couple of months and represents something of a change for Whetstone–a slight departure from the simple comfort foods that the tavern has been known for, with somewhat more modern techniques and international influences.

