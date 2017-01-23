All this week, Tiffin is celebrating its 10th birthday as a chain. And they’re doing it by offering cheap meals for one day at each of its area nine locations, for nine straight days.

Which means that today, for example, all entrees are $8 at the original Girard Avenue location. Tomorrow, it’ll be the same deal in Bryn Mawr–$8 entrees for all comers. So if you haven’t dropped by your neighborhood Tiffin in a while, here’s the perfect opportunity.

Don’t worry, we’ve got the full schedule below.

Tiffin Turns 10

$8 entrees, January 23-31

Jan 23 – Monday – Girard (kicking it off where it all began)

Jan 24 – Tuesday – Bryn Mawr

Jan 25 – Wednesday – South Philadelphia

Jan 26 – Thursday – Wynnewood

Jan 27 – Friday – Cherry Hill

Jan 28 – Saturday – Voorhees

Jan 29 – Sunday – East Hanover

Jan 30 – Monday – Mt. Airy

Jan 31 – Tuesday Elkins Park

In other news, Tiffin’s first franchise location is due to open soon at the new King Of Prussia mall food court and, according to owner Munish Narula, the restaurant group has an aggressive expansion strategy, with plans to open anywhere between 20 and 100 additional locations over the next several years. On tap right now? New Pennsylvania locations in North and South Philly, Mt. Airy, Bryn Mawr, Wynnewood and Elkins Park. And in New Jersey, new Tiffins in Voorhees, Cherry Hill and East Hanover.

No specific details yet, but you’ll know as soon as we do.

