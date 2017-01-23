Marigold Kitchen Releases (Part Of) Their Winter Menu

And just in time for making Valentine’s Day plans.

Chef-owners Andrew Kochan and Tim Lanza are back again with another new, partly-secretive menu for the winter season at Marigold Kitchen, their West Philly row house-turned-avant garde BYOB. They’re offering a peek at nine courses of the 11-course tasting menu, and putting together a couple of special menu additions for Valentine’s Day and the big Saturday night preceding it.

A Sampling of Marigold Kitchen’s Winter Menu

Gougères

Delicate parmesan puff pastries are served warm alongside a bowl of creamed chipped prosciutto for an Italian twist on an American classic

Tartare and Terrine

Two very different spreads come with toasted baguette and port gel on this meat-and-cheese style board.

Wild mushroom and goat cheese terrine is rolled in toasted pine nuts and offers a tart balance to the venison tartare,

which is dressed in roasted garlic oil and served with French sea salt

Duck Fat Carrots

Roasted for hours in duck fat with garlic and thyme, these carrots are paired with charred pearl onions and brandied raisin gel in a decadent pool of parmesan cream and basil oil

Charred Belgian Endives

After being flash seared in cast iron, belgian endives are decorated with a tart, goat cheese foam, balsamic emulsion and candied walnuts

Sweetbread Bao Buns

Fluffy bao buns hold together a mixture of Japanese style kewpie mayonnaise, sautéed sweetbreads, mustard greens and a black garlic-Chinese mustard vinaigrette

Lobster Risotto

Maine lobster is poached in a white wine buerre before being tossed with orange-braised fennel, tart cherries and chives in this incredibly creamy risotto

Chocolate-Parsnip Venison

Cervena venison from New Zealand is butter-basted before being set atop a nest of brussels sprouts, pork belly and pomegranate seeds with a chocolate-parsnip puree and venison jus

Baked Brie

Irish soda bread is toasted to brown with French double creme Brie, then topped with cranberry chutney and apple granola

Chocolate-Butternut Crémeux

A salty-sweet surprise rests in the bowl where silky chocolate and roasted butternut creme come together alongside a pistachio streusel and apple cider “caviar”

The normal, 11-course menu will run you $90 a head. The kitchen also offers a somewhat more abbreviated (but no less inventive), 6-course menu for $60. And on both Saturday, February 11 and Tuesday, February 14, Marigold Kitchen will be adding to the big menu with two extra courses, and charging customers $100 per person (reservations are being taken now, and if this sounds like your jam, you should probably get on it, like, now.)

~ Valentine’s Additions ~

Kumamoto Oysters

These Pacific oysters are served chilled, with fennel ice and black Osetra caviar – a perfect taste of the sea

Chocolate & Foie Gras Truffle

Silken mousse of brandy, port and foie gras is concealed under a crunchy shell of salted dark chocolate

