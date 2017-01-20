What You’ll Be Eating At Veda, The New Modern Indian Bistro In Rittenhouse

It’s been a while since we reported on the opening of a new Indian restaurant in Philly. And while I find that disappointing and, frankly, a little mystifying (in this vegan-friendly, health-conscious moment, with a million Italian restaurants and gastropubs and New American copy-cats all vying for the same dollars, what could be more welcome than a hit of curry and tandoor smoke?), I’ve got high hopes for this new one: Veda, open now in the former Le Castagne space at 1920 Chestnut Street.
Why? Because I’m an optimist, of course. But also because the menu–with its bistro modernism, smart presentations and Indian flavors unconstrained by strict adherence to classicism–looks like something special. Something different in an arena of cuisine that Philly often overlooks, bypasses or forgets about entirely.
Plus, they’ve got a pretty good happy hour deal, and that helps, too.
At lunch (yeah, Indian for lunch in Center City, which I’m pretty excited about), Veda does a two-course jaldi jaldi (quick quick) prix fixe–starter and an entree, served thali-style, for around $15. Options look like this:
2- Courses prix-fixe
choice of one from Starters and one from Lunch Specials Vegetarian – 15 I Chicken — 15 I Lamb or Seafood — 16
Starters {before the meal}
Soup of the day
Spicy Corn Soup (V, GF)
Roasted sweet corn / fresh cilantro / pepper
Okra Salad (V, GF)
Warm & Crispy okra / shallots / tomatoes / tangy spices
Lassuni Gobi (V, GF)
Spiced cauliflower / lime / garlic / ginger / fresh cilantro / tangy tomato sauce
Chicken Murmuri Rolls
Shredded spiced chicken / roasted peppers / kasoori methi / garam masala
Lunch Specials entrée
Served with Dal Makhani OR Channa, naan and basmati rice
Chicken Tikka Makhani (GF)
Chicken tikka / burnt ginger / tomatos / honey / fenugreek greens.
Punjabi Chicken Curry (GF)
Boneless Chicken / shallots / tomatoes / garam masala.
Tandoori Chicken (GF)
Spring chicken / ginger / garlic / tandoori spices / barbecued over charcoal
Lamb Roganjosh (GF)
Boneless Lamb / shallots / kashmiri red chili / garam-masala / black cardamoms.
Goan Shrimp Curry (GF)
Balck tiger shrimp/ deghi chili peppers / peri-peri masala / black cardamom / coconut milk
Tofu Green Peas Curry (V, GF)
Tofu / green peas / onion tomato sauce / toasted cashews / fenugreek greens
Paneer Lababdar (GF)
‘Paneer’ – Indian cheese cubes / caramelized onions / tomato / ginger / fresh coriander greens.
Veda does a happy hour, 7 days a week, from 5:30 to 7:30, that offers 50% off all drinks and small plates, and that’s a pretty good deal. The full dinner menu is both large enough to contain lots of surprises, but not so big that it’s overwhelming. Check it out:
Shuruvat {before the meal}
Chotta {small plates}
Kebabs {tandoori grills}
Cocktails