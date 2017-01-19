Where To Eat This Weekend: Soup, Dumplings and Soup Dumplings

So this week, we lost both Sbraga and the Fat Ham. And while that was a blow, certainly, Philly’s restaurant bench is deep. We’ve got more restaurants than we know what to do with in a lot of places, but if you’re looking to head out this weekend and eat, we’ve got a few suggestions for you.

Starting with something that doesn’t actually open until Monday.

Let’s Get Roostered Up–After literally years of waiting, Rooster Soup Company (a collaboration between the team from Federal Donuts and Broad Street Ministry) is opening to the public on Monday. So make plans now to head over for lunch, and get prepared by checking out the menu and the details on the charitable work that your lunch can help to happen.

Because It’s Named For The Weekend–We dropped in on the new Friday Saturday Sunday to check out the newly remodeled space and the completely new menu. And we came home with pictures. Here’s everything you need to know.

Dim Sum, All Day And All Night–The best thing about the new Dim Sum House? It’s open late on the weekends, which means late-night soup dumplings. We’ve got all the details right here.

Speaking Of Dumplings–The crew at Bing Bing Dim Sum are already taking reservations for their Chinese New Year party on January 30th. But we suggest you take some time this weekend to pre-game.

Outlaw Tamales–Jennifer Zavala had an old van and a desire to make and sell tamales without a lot of paperwork involved. And things were going ok, right up until the moment the cops showed up. Still, she’s probably going to be hitting the streets again this weekend, and you should really check her out.