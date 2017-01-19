Do You Have Plans Yet For Inauguration Day?

Because if you don’t, we’ve got a couple of suggestions for surviving celebrating tomorrow’s peaceful transition of power.

For starters, on the day itself (that would be tomorrow, January 20), you can counteract a little of the bad that’s happening in the best way possible–by drinking. All of the Tria restaurants (three Cafes and the Taproom) are offering inauguration day specials, and they’re donating a dollar from every single sale of one of their specials to the American Civil Liberties Union–a worthy cause that’s likely going to need all the help it can get in the days to come.

At the Tria Cafes, they’re offering the following:

Storm Point Red, a blend of Cinsault, Syrah and Carignan, and Storm Point White, a 100% Chenin Blanc. Both wines come from South African winemaker Mick Craven and are a collaboration between Craven and Philly’s own Vine Street Imports.

The Corruption, an IPA from DC Brau, located in Washington D.C.. The beer is named for the “Corrupt Bargain” of 1824 (look into it). The beer is also served in environmentally friendly cans (which I’m sure will piss off someone).

At the Taproom, they’ve got something a bit stronger. They’re offering Dogfish Head 120 Minute IPA (17.5% ABV) and Raison D’Extra (16.5% ABV). Because sometimes the best place you can end up at the end of a bad night is on the floor.

So that’s inauguration day handled. On Saturday, I assume you’ll all be at the Women’s March on Washington or the local sister march happening here in Philly. But then on Sunday, St. Benjamin Brewing has the perfect event to round out the weekend happening at their Kensington taproom. They’re kicking off their weekly Movie Night series with a perfectly Trump-ian double feature. Starting at 8pm, they’ll be showing Mike Judge’s future documentary, “Idiocracy” followed by one of the most prescient satires of all time, John Carpenter’s “They Live“.

There’ll be beer. And probably snacks. And more important, a whole crowd of like-minded people all just as worried, pissed off and sick of this shit as you are.

St. Benjamin Brewing [f8b8z]

Tria [Official]