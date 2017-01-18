Here’s What You’ll Be Eating When Rooster Soup Company Opens Next Week

So here’s the deal. We’ve been waiting on good news from Rooster Soup Company for a LONG time. The first serious mention of it on Foobooz came all the way back in June of 2014 when we announced the launch of the Kickstarter that was used to fund the start-up of Rooster (and which ultimately raised over $150,000). And we’ve been keeping an eye on things ever since.

But now things are finally getting real. Rooster Soup has an opening date, a mission plan and, most important (to us, anyway), a menu.

So here’s what we know: Rooster Soup Company, owned by Michael Solomonov, Steve Cook and the team behind Federal Donuts, is going to be opening to the public on January 23 at 1526 Sansom Street. And when it does, it will be operating in collaboration with Broad Street Ministry’s Hospitality Collaborative (which is something that we’ve known about since the start) and that “it will become the first for-profit restaurant of its kind to donate 100% of its profits to a non-profit organization” (which we didn’t).

It’ll be serving three meals a day, seven days a week, under the command of Erin O’Shea, offering everything from egg and cheese biscuits to smoked matzoh ball soup and nightly Blue Plate specials–as well as cocktails, wine and beer.

Here’s the full menu:

O’Shea is definitely going all-in on her Southern cooking with those rice grits, biscuits and that cornbread. There’s a bit of Solomonov’s Israeli influence in the latkes and matzoh balls. There’s some Asian flavors, some French technique, something for the vegetarians and a healthy dose of American comfort food–something for everyone. And on top of all that, the opportunity for the people of Center City to do some good every day just by having breakfast (or lunch, or dinner, or all three).

All of this started with the idea that maybe something could be done with the massive number of unused chicken parts that Federal Donuts produces every day. Not wanting to waste them (over 700 birds’ worth of bones and backs each week), the FedNuts team thought that maybe they could make soup out of them. And then maybe sell that soup. And then maybe use that money to do some good in the community. A couple years later, and here we are.

