Want To Celebrate Chinese New Year With The Crew From Bing Bing?

Of course you do. That’s why you should make your reservations now.

Sure, you might be able to find a better way to celebrate Chinese New Year than with a multi-course menu put together by Ben Puchowitz and his crew from Bing Bing Dim Sum. But do you really want to risk it? On this most dumpling-est of holidays?

So for safety’s sake, let me just inform you that reservations are currently being taken for their party, happening on January 30th. There’s a limited number available. They’re gonna go fast. And if you’re looking to plan ahead? Well, you know what to do.

We’ve got the menu below if you need convincing.

So happy Year of the Rooster, everyone. The party starts at 5pm and goes until 10pm. Tickets will run you $39.99 apiece. And it is absolutely reservation only so call 215-279-7702 for details and to secure your spot.

Bing Bing Dim Sum [f8b8z]