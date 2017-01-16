Bud & Marilyn’s Is Serving Brunch Today

But only for a couple more hours.

Always wanted to check out brunch at Bud & Marilyn’s but never seem to have time during the weekend?

Well today is your lucky day.

Yup, that’s right. Today only, Bud & Marilyn’s is serving from their brunch menu on a weekday. So if you’re in the neighborhood and in the mood for some fried chicken, almond french toast, chilaquiles or an Ohio Truck Stop Special (that would be two eggs, cheddar-bacon sausage, more bacon, country ham, toasted brioche and homefries–the way breakfast ought to be), then you should get over there right now.

Brunch is only running until 3pm, so you’d better hurry.

