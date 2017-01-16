Bud & Marilyn’s Is Serving Brunch Today

Always wanted to check out brunch at Bud & Marilyn’s but never seem to have time during the weekend?
Well today is your lucky day.
We’re serving up our #brunch menu today, 10am-3pm! You should come by #philly pic.twitter.com/mgcySlrLJu
— Bud & Marilyn’s (@budandmarilyns) January 16, 2017
Yup, that’s right. Today only, Bud & Marilyn’s is serving from their brunch menu on a weekday. So if you’re in the neighborhood and in the mood for some fried chicken, almond french toast, chilaquiles or an Ohio Truck Stop Special (that would be two eggs, cheddar-bacon sausage, more bacon, country ham, toasted brioche and homefries–the way breakfast ought to be), then you should get over there right now.
Brunch is only running until 3pm, so you’d better hurry.
