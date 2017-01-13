Free Empanadas And An All-You-Can-Eat Taco Party

Today, Friday, January 13th, is the one-year anniversary of Revolution Taco. And how are they celebrating over on Walnut Street? With an all-day party, featuring free empanadas, all-you-can-eat tacos, beer, music and more. And it all starts at noon.

Here’s everything you need to know.

First, the free empanadas. From noon until 2pm today (so yes, you should get there soon) owners Carolyn Nguyen and Mike Sultan are offering one free anniversary empanada to anyone who drops by. They’re made with house-made and smoked chorizo and dusted with tomato powder. And then, after 2pm, things quiet down a little.

At least temporarily.

Because at 7pm, things light up again with the “official” one-year anniversary party. $30 gets you in the door, and after that it’s wall-to-wall, all-you-can-eat tacos–including a special anniversary taco, off-menu Korean fried chicken tacos (which sound awesome), plus three other varieties. Lucky for you, we’ve got the full lineup right here.

Korean Fried Chicken Tacos (Off menu special)

Sweet & sour sauce, sesame seeds, pickled vegetables, scallion

Anniversary Taco – Braised & Smoked Pig’s Head Tacos

Avocado chimichurri, white onion & habanero salsa

Smoked Mushroom Tacos

Corn & black bean salsa, avocado chimichurri

Chipotle BBQ Brisket Tacos

Ginger cabbage slaw, pickled jalapenos, & crispy shallots

House-made Chorizo Tostada (Off menu special)

Goat cheese, lettuce, creme, red onion

Your $30 ticket also includes beer from Yards, sweets, chips and salsa, live music and the company of your fellow taco fanatics. Tickets are available by calling 267-639-5681, clicking here or just showing up and paying at the door.

