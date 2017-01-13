Amis Is Getting A Second Location

The bad news? It isn’t exactly in the neighborhood.

So word went out this morning that Marc Vetri, Brad Spence and their Urban Outfitters partners were planning a second location for Amis–the successful, Roman-style Italian restaurant on 13th Street that was part of the package of restaurants that Vetri sold to Urban in 2015.

Unfortunately, it’s gonna be a little bit of a drive if you want to check it out because they’re opening it in Westport, Connecticut.

Still, they seem excited. Here’s Spence on Facebook talking about menu testing getting underway:

According to Westport Now, it looks like the new Amis will be sharing space in an old firehouse with a 40,000 square foot Anthropologie (also owned by Urban Outfitters).

