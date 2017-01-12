You Know What Sounds Nice? Ice Cream Sandwich Delivery

<–See those things over there? Those are ice cream sandwiches from Zsa’s Ice Cream–the small-batch, artisan creamery that normally operates out of a truck during the warmer months. They are, all on their own, pretty damn tasty. But you know what makes them even better?

Having them delivered right to your door.

So isn’t it good news then that for two weekends next month–on Superbowl Sunday and on the Sunday before Valentine’s Day (which is February 12th)–that’s exactly what you’ll be able to do.

True, you have to order in advance. And yes, there’s a delivery charge. But the good news is, it’s not only the ice cream sandwiches that are available. You can get pints of regular and seasonal flavors, too, for $8 and $9 respectively.

Zsa’s tried this “Pop-Up Delivery Service” out last year, and it seemed to work out well for them, so now they’re back at it again. All the details are available on their website, but all I’m saying here is that with things the way they are and with the number of hard days we’ve all had lately, isn’t it nice to have something to look forward to? Something like stout ice cream sandwiches between caramel pretzel bars or a couple pints of chile pepper chocolate ice cream just showing up at your door like magic?

I think so. Just something to keep in mind.

Zsa’s Pop Up Delivery Service [Official]