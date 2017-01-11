Tapas And Pintxos At Jezabel’s

Last month, chef Jezabel Careaga did an event where she and her crew laid on a spread of tapas and pintxos at her Argentine cafe, Jezabel’s, in Fitler Square. It wasn’t supposed to be a big deal–just a one-night-only kind of thing where she’d get to show off some of the small plates that she loved.

But the way things turned out, that first event was really successful. So now, Jezabel’s is doing it again. And tomorrow night’s event is likely going to be the start of a monthly series of similar dinners.

So here’s how this works. Tomorrow night (Thursday, January 12) from 6pm-8:30pm, chef Careaga will be turning out a whole bunch of tapas and pintxos, served at the chef’s counter in the cafe. Each of the plates will be individually priced (meaning you can eat as many or as few as you’d like), and the kitchen will be offering flan for dessert. Here’s how the menu is shaping up right now:

Tapas & Pintxos Night At Jezabel’s

Thursday, January 12

~Boquerones

~Tortilla de Patatas

~Manchego y Membrillo

~Gambas al Ajillo

~Albondigas

~Espárragos Blancos

~Escalivada con Jamon Serrano

~Pintxos avec Escabeche

~Piquillo Peppers & Asturias Beans

Remember: Jezabel’s is BYO, so plan accordingly. If you bring a bottle of red or white wine with you, they’ll have some complimentary mix on hand so you can make sangria (which sounds like an excellent plan). And while they are allowing walk-ins, word is that things are going to get busy, so reservations might not be a terrible idea. Get yours by calling 267-519-2494.

Jezabel’s [f8b8z]