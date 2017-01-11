For 18 years, Grey Lodge has been throwing their Friday the Firkinteenth events whenever a Friday the 13th rolls around on the calendar. And guess what? This Friday is another one–the 34th in a row–and the crew is going to be dividing the festivities up into two sessions: Noon to 6pm and 6pm to midnight. There’ll be 13 cask ales for each session (26 total), with 7 tapped at a time.
There’s no cover. Everything is pay-as-you-go. And we’ve got the cask lists for both sessions below.
Friday the Firkinteenth
Friday, January 13th, Grey Lodge
DAY SESSION (Noon to 6pm):
Cape May Brewing Company double-dry-hopped Tide Table Pale Ale, with Citra, Ekuanot, Amarillo, and sweet orange peel
Dock Street Brewery Vanilla Man Ful of Trouble Porter
Evil Genius Beer Company Purple Monkey Dishwater Peanut Butter Porter with Graham cracker and marshmallows
Evolution Craft Brewing Company Lot 3 IPA firkin loaded with citra hops and nugget hop oil
Flying Fish Brewing Company ESB straight up
Heavy Seas Beer Powder Monkey
Mispillion River Brewing Wonka Bar chocolate milk stout w/ ghost peppers
Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company Apple Pie Hefeweizen
River Horse Brewing Co. Coffee Chocoalte Porter pin
Roy Pitz Stube Daddy Fat Sacks IPA
SLY FOX BEER 113 on 01/13! A ‘sexed up version of 113 dry hopped with citra hops
Victory Beer Headwaters Pale Ale firkin with a still unknown ingredient
Yards Brewing Co. Coffee Brawler
NIGHT SESSION (6pm to midnight):
2nd Story Brewing Co. Mosaic Rye
Brewery ARS Antique’n Simcoe Pale Ale
Bell’s Brewery Special Double Cream Stout
Free Will Brewing Companyl gin botanical Destinys Wit
Manayunk Brewery and Restaurant Dreamin’ Double IPA with Citra and has Grapefruit
Naked Brewing Company Missionary Impossible IPA, hopped even more
Pizza Boy Brewing Co. TBA IPA
River Horse Brewing Co. Mint Chocolate Porter pin
Rivertowne Brewing Wild Apple Irish Red Ale – pressed with cider, cinnamin clove, vanilla beer, and orange peel
Round Guys Brewing Company and Pub Southbound Pachyderm Chocolate PB Stout
Sole Artisan Ales Nord Est El Dorado double dry-hop Farmhouse NE IPA
Thomas Hooker Breweryr # NoFilter New England style IPA, triple dry hopped with citra
Tröegs Independent Brewing Nugget Nectar
And hey, if it’s been a while since you’ve dropped by the Grey Lodge, they’ve got a newly updated menu running now, too. Mike “Scoats” Scotese told me, “It spotlights our long time classic menu items and introduces some more vegetarian and vegan options,” so we’re talking smoked chicken wings in General Tso’s sauce, hand-breaded mozzarella sticks, burgers topped with fried mac and cheese, vegan scrapple tacos and buffalo cauliflower. You can check out the whole thing at the link below.
Grey Lodge Menu [Official]