For 18 years, Grey Lodge has been throwing their Friday the Firkinteenth events whenever a Friday the 13th rolls around on the calendar. And guess what? This Friday is another one–the 34th in a row–and the crew is going to be dividing the festivities up into two sessions: Noon to 6pm and 6pm to midnight. There’ll be 13 cask ales for each session (26 total), with 7 tapped at a time.

There’s no cover. Everything is pay-as-you-go. And we’ve got the cask lists for both sessions below.

Friday the Firkinteenth

Friday, January 13th, Grey Lodge



DAY SESSION (Noon to 6pm):

Cape May Brewing Company double-dry-hopped Tide Table Pale Ale, with Citra, Ekuanot, Amarillo, and sweet orange peel

Dock Street Brewery Vanilla Man Ful of Trouble Porter

Evil Genius Beer Company Purple Monkey Dishwater Peanut Butter Porter with Graham cracker and marshmallows

Evolution Craft Brewing Company Lot 3 IPA firkin loaded with citra hops and nugget hop oil

Flying Fish Brewing Company ESB straight up

Heavy Seas Beer Powder Monkey

Mispillion River Brewing Wonka Bar chocolate milk stout w/ ghost peppers

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company Apple Pie Hefeweizen

River Horse Brewing Co. Coffee Chocoalte Porter pin

Roy Pitz Stube Daddy Fat Sacks IPA

SLY FOX BEER 113 on 01/13! A ‘sexed up version of 113 dry hopped with citra hops

Victory Beer Headwaters Pale Ale firkin with a still unknown ingredient

Yards Brewing Co. Coffee Brawler

NIGHT SESSION (6pm to midnight):

2nd Story Brewing Co. Mosaic Rye

Brewery ARS Antique’n Simcoe Pale Ale

Bell’s Brewery Special Double Cream Stout

Free Will Brewing Companyl gin botanical Destinys Wit

Manayunk Brewery and Restaurant Dreamin’ Double IPA with Citra and has Grapefruit

Naked Brewing Company Missionary Impossible IPA, hopped even more

Pizza Boy Brewing Co. TBA IPA

River Horse Brewing Co. Mint Chocolate Porter pin

Rivertowne Brewing Wild Apple Irish Red Ale – pressed with cider, cinnamin clove, vanilla beer, and orange peel

Round Guys Brewing Company and Pub Southbound Pachyderm Chocolate PB Stout

Sole Artisan Ales Nord Est El Dorado double dry-hop Farmhouse NE IPA

Thomas Hooker Breweryr # NoFilter New England style IPA, triple dry hopped with citra

Tröegs Independent Brewing Nugget Nectar

And hey, if it’s been a while since you’ve dropped by the Grey Lodge, they’ve got a newly updated menu running now, too. Mike “Scoats” Scotese told me, “It spotlights our long time classic menu items and introduces some more vegetarian and vegan options,” so we’re talking smoked chicken wings in General Tso’s sauce, hand-breaded mozzarella sticks, burgers topped with fried mac and cheese, vegan scrapple tacos and buffalo cauliflower. You can check out the whole thing at the link below.

Grey Lodge Menu [Official]