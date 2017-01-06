What To Eat This Weekend: Staying Warm And Eating Pie

It’s been another long week. And now that it is almost done, it’s time to look ahead and try to make plans for the weekend. So what (or where) should you be eating this weekend?

We’ve got a few suggestions…

Last Chances: For starters, you should go to Little Pete’s while you still can. For years now, there have been rumors about the imminent closure of one of the last true diners in Center City. But now there’s an actual closing date (and concerns that Little Pete’s might not even last that long). So if you’ve got fond memories of Little Pete’s, get there now.

How About Some Brunch? Butcher Bar in Rittenhouse Square kicked off the new year with a new brunch program. It’s good news for meat eaters–and for the rest of us as well.

And Maybe Some Wine Cocoa, Too: The folks at Tria have started serving scratch-made hot cocoa made with red wine. I’m still not sure whether or not this is a good idea, but some people seem really excited about it.

If Pancakes Aren’t Your Thing… Dim Sum House is now open in University City. The menu looks awesome. And I’m guessing they’re going to be pretty busy this weekend, but if you’re a fan of dim sum, you should really try to check it out anyway.

Stay Warm This Weekend: Last winter, we made this list of 25 bars and restaurants around Philly that have fireplaces. It seems apt to put it out there again now. Granted, I haven’t updated it yet for this year, but maybe it’ll remind you of some old, favorite place that you haven’t visited in a while.

And finally, we should all be eating more pie. My New Year’s resolution is to eat more pie and, honestly, I think everyone else should do the same. In order to facilitate this, I put together a list of some of the best pies in the area. So let’s all focus on that, huh? More pie for all of us.