Banh Street Opens In Ambler

What a perfect #Snowy Pennsylvania day to open a #fried #chicken restaurant — Chef Chad Rosenthal (@ChadRosenthal) January 6, 2017

That was chef Chad Rosenthal on Twitter this morning, announcing the opening of his second Banh Street location at 832 North Bethlehem Pike in Ambler. He sent it from the kitchen at around 8am this morning while he was getting ready for opening day.

Before that? An instagram post made 12 hours earlier. And where was he? In the kitchen getting everything ready for opening day.

So yeah, Rosenthal (who already has another Banh Street on Tyson Avenue in Abington, plus his larger, fancier BBQ joint, The Lucky Well, in Ambler) is excited. Yeah, he’s been putting in the work. And yeah, those twice-fried chicken wings look good.

This new joint offers eight different banh mi (with funny names). Unlike the original, Rosenthal has a little more space here, so he’s also offering chicken wings and chicken strips with three different sauces. Everything on the menu? Made from scratch. The banh mi rolls come from Artisan Boulanger. Want to take a look at the menu? You can do that below.

Or, you know, you could just go there. Banh Street is open right now.

Banh Street Menu [pdf]

Banh Street [Official]