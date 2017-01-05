Sweetgreen’s New Winter Menu Launches Today

For all of you Sweetgreen junkies out there, I’ve got some news. Today marks the changeover to their East Coast winter menu, which includes a whole bunch of new warm and seasonal bowls, plus a brand new hot sauce for spiking your cold-weather lunch.

Now personally, I don’t understand people who eat salads. The places I hang out, the salad is just what goes next to the food so the tacos, crabcakes, fried chicken or whatever don’t look lonely on the plate. But still, some of these salads and bowls full of quinoa, kale and sweet potatoes sound like they might be kinda good.

No, seriously. Check out that one in the picture on the left. That’s the new Curry Chickpea warm bowl. And I have never turned up my nose at chickpeas before. They’re delicious! So throwing ’em in a bowl with some cabbage, cilantro, raisins, almonds and roasted chicken? That’s not so bad. Topping it all with a curry yogurt dressing? Also sounds pretty good. The fact that it comes over a bowl of warm quinoa?

Well, no one ever said being healthy was easy. Or pleasant.

But still, I’m tempted. And that’s also the bowl that features Sweetgreen’s new hot sauce (made with Fresno chiles, carrots, bell peppers, nutritional yeast, apple cider vinegar and some chipotle powder), and you know what they say. Every great hot sauce needs a little…nutritional yeast…I guess.

There’s also a new Winter Waldorf salad with warm quinoa, shredded kale, apples, warm local squash, local blue cheese, raisins, walnuts, roasted chicken and balsamic vinaigrette. A Portobello Taco Bowl with organic spinach, portobello mushroom, shredded cabbage, roasted sweet potatoes, feta cheese, tortilla chips and a lime cilantro jalapeño vinaigrette over wild rice. And there’s a bunch of other stuff, too–focusing on seasonal product and healthy options which, considering the amount of bacon and foie gras I eat professionally, I might want to stop making fun of quite so much.

You can check out the new menu at the link below.

Sweetgreen’s Philly Winter Menu [Official]