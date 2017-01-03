Sneak Preview: February At COOK

So here we are again, another month gone by and it is time again for the new class schedule to be released at COOK.

So what’s on tap this time around? How about an evening of Basque cuisine with the crew from Tinto? Or cocktails from the crew at Oyster House and Mission Taqueria? Ned Maddock from Brigantessa is coming in. As is Angelina Branca from Sate Kampar, who’ll be doing a class on sambal and cheeses. And tickets for all of these go on sale this Thursday, January 5, at 2pm.

So take a look at the full schedule below, plan your attack, and be ready to click when the schedule goes live. Because as always, these classes sell out fast and you don’t want to get left out in the cold.

COOK February Schedule

February 1: An Evening with Robert “Bobby” Surdam of Square 1682

February 2: Basque-ing in the Beauty: An Evening with Guillermo Pozos and Justin Holden of Tinto

February 3: COOK Author Series: Heart Healthy Fish Dinner with Ann Ogden Gaffney of Cook For Your Life

February 4: 2PM Sweet Chocolate Treats for your Valentine with Abigail Dahan of Parc

February 7: An Evening with Craig Polignano of Mistral

February 8: Regional New Orleans Cuisine with Adam Zensinger of June Allan

February 9: A Very Vegan Valentine’s Day with Rachel Klein of Miss Rachel’s Pantry

February 10: 6PM For the Love of Sparkling! with Ashley Costanzo of Vintage Imports

February 11: 6PM Couples COOKing with Betsey Gerstein Sterenfeld of Essen Cooking

February 12: 5PM Cocktails and Confections with Tom Posey and Danielle Amablile of Oyster House and Mission Taqueria

February 17: An Evening with Chris Rorer and Caitlin Keeney of KEEN

February 19: 2PM Dolce Italiano with Pastry Chef Aurora Wold-Shire

February 21: Cheese and Sambal Dinner with Angelina Branca of Saté Kampar and Jamie Png, Local Cheesemaker

February 22: We’ll School Ya in Puglia with Ned Maddock of Brigantessa

February 23: Destination Quebec: A Jewish Food and Drink Road Trip with Joseph Howard of Abe Fisher and Steve Wood of Luca Restaurant

February 24: Argentine Wine Dinner with Jezabel Careaga of Jezabel’s and Jill Weber of Jet Wine Bar

February 25: 12PM Spice Up Your Winter with Josh Bullock of Farmer’s Keep

COOK [Get your tickets here]