Here’s What You’ll Be Eating At Butcher Bar’s New Sunday Brunch

If you’re interested in a Saturday brunch, you’re out of luck. Sure, you can drop by Butcher Bar after 11:30 and order off the lunch menu, but that isn’t quite the same, is it?

No, if you’re interested in an actual brunch, Butcher Bar is offering theirs on Sundays only, from 10:30am until 2:30pm, and it started on New Year’s Day.

The offerings are very much in keeping with the style of Butcher Bar’s other menus: Comfort foods, lots of meat, a large-format meal for 6-8 people served family-style. There are beef-jerky-topped bloody marys, huckleberry skillet pancakes, an Italian meatball sandwich, a double cheeseburger called a “Royale With Cheese”. You wanna see the whole menu?

Of course you do.

Butcher Bar – Brunch Menu

Sundays, 10:30am-2:30pm

Cocktails

TOPLESS BLOODY MARY $10

choose your top:

applewood-smoked bacon,

beef jerky, chicharron

+ $3

SPRITZ 2034 $11

raspberry vodka, lemon,

sloe gin, sauvignon blanc, soda

BUTCHER’S BELLINI $12

brandy, peach liqueur,

orange juice, prosecco

RITTENHOUSE REVIVER $11

damson gin, apple brandy,

lemon juice, dry cider

THE BRUNCH TROUGH

grilled skirt steak, frittata w/ spinach, cheddar, roasted peppers & onions,

potato hash, cast iron pancakes, buttermilk biscuits, applewood-smoked bacon,

maple bacon breakfast sausage, royale with cheese, glazed doughnuts

$175 / Serves 6-8 People / Reservations Required

Starters

THE WEDGE SALAD $10

iceberg, blue cheese dressing,

heirloom tomatoes, hard boiled egg,

house bacon, warm garlic croutons

SMOKED WHITEFISH $10

hard boiled egg, red onion, capers,

pretzel bread crostini, arugula salad,

lemon vinaigrette

BUTTERMILK BISCUIT W/GRAVY $7

roasted shiitake mushroom gravy

add breakfast sausage +2

Plates

HUCKLEBERRY SKILLET PANCAKES $10

warm maple syrup, citrus butter, powdered sugar

ROYALE WITH CHEESE $14

two beef patties, american cheese, lettuce,

pickles, onions, special sauce, butter toasted potato roll

GRILLED SKIRT STEAK & EGG SANDWICH $15

fried onions, scrambled eggs, white cheddar, toasted long roll

COWBOY SKILLET FOR TWO $19

potato hash, sausage, bacon, peppers,

onions, white cheddar, two eggs over easy

EGGS BENEDICT $13

buttermilk biscuit,maple bacon breakfast sausage,

hollandaise, sautéed spinach, smashed fingerlings

CAMP FIRE S’MORES FRENCH TOAST $12

warm chocolate sauce, graham cracker crumble, toasted marshmallow

ITALIAN MEATBALL SANDWICH $12

provolone cheese, pork ragu, grated parmesan cheese, long roll

BRAISED BRISKET OMELET $14

sautéed broccoli rabe, fontina, potato hash, caramelized onions

Sides

SCRAMBLED EGGS W/ CHEESE

– $5

LEMON-HERB SMASHED FINGERLINGS

– $4

HOUSE-CUT FRIES

– $6

MAPLE BACON BREAKFAST SAUSAGE

– $6

POTATO HASH

– $4

APPLEWOOD-SMOKED BACON

– $5

