Beiler’s Bakery Opening Soon in University City

Back in August of last year, the folks from Beiler’s Bakery (which I just mentioned in my very hungry, early morning post on how I am resolved to eat more pies this year, and also where to find the best ones) opened their first outside-of-Reading-Terminal-Market location on Harrisburg Avenue in Lancaster.

This was a pretty big deal, but buried inside that pretty big deal was an even BIGGER deal, which was that the family was planning on expanding again soon — this time in Philly, likely in University City.

Well, guess what? That’s exactly what’s happening. They have a space. They have a rendering (you can see it below). And, most important, they were talking about it on Facebook during the holidays, promising that it was going to be opening soon (“coming this winter,” specifically).

Dig it:

Best guess at the moment is an opening some time in February. And the location is at Chestnut Hall, on 39th Street between Chestnut and Sansom. The new space is 1,800 square feet, and if that render is to be believed, it looks like they’ll be doing donuts (natch), some other baked goods, coffee and maybe ice cream as well.

Beiler’s Bakery [Facebook]