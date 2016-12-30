If you haven’t gotten yours yet, what are you waiting for?

The holidays are nearly done, the year is almost over, and if someone out there wasn’t thoughtful enough to get them for you, now is your last chance to pick up discounted tickets for the biggest, best food event of the year–Philly Cooks.

Tomorrow is the last day to score early bird tickets for Philly Cooks. The deal closes at midnight, and early bird General Admission tickets are currently going for $85 apiece–which is a deal considering we’ll be bringing together the best restaurants and bars in Philadelphia for a night of eating, drinking and carousing in high style. So get yours now, huh?

We’ll see you all there.

Philly Cooks Discount Tickets [Official]