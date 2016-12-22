Happening Right Now: Free Lunch At The Porch

They’re trying to get everyone psyched up for tonight’s Eagles game.

By  | 

The Porch 2.0 | Photo by HughE Dillon

The Porch 2.0 | Photo by HughE Dillon

Hey, if you’re looking for somewhere to grab lunch today, the folks at The Porch at 30th Street Station are offering free football-themed food from a bunch of food trucks (plus music from DJ MoneyDeck, raffles and giveaways).

This is all in advance of tonight’s Thursday Night Football Eagles-Giants matchup. The participating vendors are The Cow And The Curd, Oink And Moo BBQ and Innovative Catering. The event starts at 11am and runs until 2pm (or until the grub runs out), so if you’re willing to head outside and are looking for a snack with some other football-loving fans, get out there now.

The Porch [Official]

Read More About: , , , ,

Around The Web

Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.