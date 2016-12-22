Happening Right Now: Free Lunch At The Porch

Hey, if you’re looking for somewhere to grab lunch today, the folks at The Porch at 30th Street Station are offering free football-themed food from a bunch of food trucks (plus music from DJ MoneyDeck, raffles and giveaways).

This is all in advance of tonight’s Thursday Night Football Eagles-Giants matchup. The participating vendors are The Cow And The Curd, Oink And Moo BBQ and Innovative Catering. The event starts at 11am and runs until 2pm (or until the grub runs out), so if you’re willing to head outside and are looking for a snack with some other football-loving fans, get out there now.

The Porch [Official]