Bloody Marys At The Brewpub

It’s not like your average brewpub is short on adult beverages, but the crew from St. Benjamin decided that what they really needed in 2017 was a menu full of Bloody Marys–all original, put together by beverage manager Beth Fox (who is also working on getting her Master Sommelier credentials), and all made using house-made vodka infusions.

They’ve got bacon Marys, Asian Marys, a classic for those who can’t handle change. And they’re rolling out the new menu on New Year’s Day because a) it’s a Sunday, b) it just happens to be National Bloody Mary Day (or so they tell me), and c) they’re also running an all-day brunch in the Taproom that day (from 11am-1am), so offering a full roster of Bloody Marys to go along with it just seems like the right thing to do.

Check out the new menu below.

St Benjamin’s Taproom

Bloody Mary Menu

the Classic

unflavored vodka

celery

Crabby Mary

old bay seasoned vodka

shrimp

Asian Sensation

thai chili & kaffir lime vodka

scallion

the Vampire Slayer

garlic & habanero chili vodka

tomolive

Porky Piggin’

bacon & rosemary Vodka

bacon

St. Benjamin Brewing [Official]