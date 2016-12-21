Bloody Marys At The Brewpub

It’s not like your average brewpub is short on adult beverages, but the crew from St. Benjamin decided that what they really needed in 2017 was a menu full of Bloody Marys–all original, put together by beverage manager Beth Fox (who is also working on getting her Master Sommelier credentials), and all made using house-made vodka infusions.
They’ve got bacon Marys, Asian Marys, a classic for those who can’t handle change. And they’re rolling out the new menu on New Year’s Day because a) it’s a Sunday, b) it just happens to be National Bloody Mary Day (or so they tell me), and c) they’re also running an all-day brunch in the Taproom that day (from 11am-1am), so offering a full roster of Bloody Marys to go along with it just seems like the right thing to do.
Check out the new menu below.
St Benjamin’s Taproom
Bloody Mary Menu
the Classic
unflavored vodka
celery
Crabby Mary
old bay seasoned vodka
shrimp
Asian Sensation
thai chili & kaffir lime vodka
scallion
the Vampire Slayer
garlic & habanero chili vodka
tomolive
Porky Piggin’
bacon & rosemary Vodka
bacon
St. Benjamin Brewing [Official]