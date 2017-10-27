There’s a Brand New Five Below in Town, Just in Time for Halloween

Here's where and all the grand-opening deals you can snag this weekend.

Five Below, the magical and silly place we’ve called the “tweenage wasteland,” is at it again. The Philly-born retailer opened its 600th store Friday morning, and it’s located in the up-and-coming Market East area at 701 Market Street — the historic Lit Brothers building.

Like all other Five Below locations, the store is catered to tweens and teens and will feature an assortment of random knickknacks and items like cell phone cases and chargers, remote control cars, licensed collectables, yoga pants, graphic tees, nail polishes, footballs and basketballs, candy, and what the store calls “gotta haves.” And of course, everything is five bucks or below.

“We are thrilled to open a new Market Street store in our hometown of Philadelphia,” said Five Below CEO Joel Anderson. “It has been an incredible year for Five Below.” The company celebrated its 5th year as a public company and its 15th year as a brand. The company hit a billion dollars in sales for 2016, and if you’re wondering how the largely brick-and-mortar enterprise just keeps growing in the age of e-commerce, we’ve got some answers here.

The new two-level store is one of 62 Five Below stores in Pennsylvania and one of about 100 Five Below stores opening in 2017. Come January 2018, the store will house Five Below’s new corporate headquarters. About 350 employees will spread out across the second, third and sixth floors of the historic building.

And because a grand opening wouldn’t be right without some deals, the store is going all out. Here’s what shoppers can snag this Halloween weekend:

On Friday, customers who are the first 100 in line will receive a mystery ticket with a chance to win a gift card worth up to $100 and a free tote.

Between 10 a.m. and 12 noon, customers can enter the Power 99 last chance powerhouse ticket raid.

On Saturday October 28, from 12 noon until 2 p.m., customers have a chance to win Q102 Jingle Ball tickets and a spot in the money machine to grab cash.

On Sunday October 29, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Radio 104.5 will be appearing for a Studio Session Volume 9 CD drop. The first 104 listeners who bring a canned food donation to benefit Philabundance will receive a copy of the CD and a chance to win concert tickets.

Follow @fabiolacineas on Twitter.