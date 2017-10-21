Stephen Klasko: Health-Care Disrupter

What difference can one man make? How Jefferson has grown during Klasko’s time as president and CEO.
Originally published as part of “The 100 Most Influential People in Philadelphia” in the November 2017 issue of Philadelphia magazine. See the entire list at phillymag.com/influential-philadelphians.
Read More About: 100 Most Influential, Stephen Klasko
Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.