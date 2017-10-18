Here’s a Look at Philly’s Final Push for Amazon

One local coffee roaster is even branding its lattes to get the tech giant’s attention.

Bids for Amazon’s $5 billion HQ2 are due tomorrow (that was fast!), and Philadelphia has really cranked up the wooing this week.

If you’ve taken even just a peek into Philly’s social media world, you’ll see that #PhillyDelivers is blowing up. Residents all across town are taking to Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to explain why Philly is the best place for Amazon’s second headquarters. Here are a few highlights:

Philly Delivers Amazon Coffee

Coffee shops like La Colombe have taken things to another level. Think latte rosettas are impressive? Try 3-D printed lattes. Today, the company’s Independence and Fishtown cafes are featuring the special Amazon design.

Today, our Independence and Fishtown cafes will be 3D printing lattes. Stop by because #PhillyDelivers the best coffee. pic.twitter.com/EvWNZlo9OS — La Colombe Coffee (@LaColombeCoffee) October 18, 2017

Quaker City Coffee jumped in with some coffee bean action.

Philly Delivers Some Cute Kids

#phillydelivers wonderful parks and nature outings for mommies and toddlers! We ❤️Wissahickon Trail & Valley Green 👩🏽👶🏽🌿 pic.twitter.com/LyRJc8gztD — Haneeja (@Haneeja) October 18, 2017

Hey @amazon! #PhillyDelivers endless activities for kids and families! And can't forget that dozens of beaches are less than an hour away! pic.twitter.com/07Q0KUsM35 — Deana Gamble (@Deana_Gamble) October 18, 2017

Fun Fact: Please Touch Museum in Philadelphia is one of the 10 top children’s museums in the country! #PhillyDelivers. pic.twitter.com/4HfaLz9f7B — Please Touch Museum (@pleasetouch) October 18, 2017

Philly Delivers Alpacas

City organizations and residents zeroed in on the city’s murals, walkability and bike share program:

We couldn't just have a few murals, we had to create over 4,000! Our city is the mural capital of the world because c’mon #PhillyDelivers. pic.twitter.com/LaZGJejDcV — Mural Arts (@muralarts) October 18, 2017

#PhillyDelivers a fun, affordable bike share program with stations across the City and more popping up every year! @RideIndego 🚴🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/2bAUgXyDMB — GovLabPHL (@govlabphl) October 18, 2017

And also on its young promising talent:

Hey @amazon! #PhillyDelivers bright young minds ready to become the future leaders of the world! Seems like a great workforce opportunity! pic.twitter.com/VQgF5SkF6O — Louisa Mfum-Mensah (@ltmfum) October 17, 2017

Our #tech community helps us inspire more girls to learn tech skills for future careers. @Amazon – #PhillyDelivers your future employees. pic.twitter.com/0nz7UI5Wsr — TechGirlz (@TechGirlzorg) October 17, 2017

At Dilworth Park, commuters stopped by a #PhillyDelivers board to jot down some thoughts:

On Thursday morning, Philadelphia will officially submit its bid. If you’re wondering just how many people were involved in the effort, the city’s Amazon HQ2 coalition says more than 200 leaders in the region’s business sector, including 76 from the startup community, as well as more than 65 college and university presidents signed letters of support or provided testimonials. In addition to Wharton’s pitch competition, 170 students shared insight on talent attraction in a Campus Philly survey. Various business organizations participated in weekly calls and gave feedback on the city’s proposal. City Council signed a resolution to encourage Amazon to choose the city and Governor Wolf and state representatives made pitches for all of Pennsylvania’s cities and towns.

Last month, Department of Commerce Chief of Staff Sylvie Gallier Howard, one leader in the Amazon effort, told us that Philadelphia’s overall proposal would include a creative element. Parts of the creative element were released this week. Three videos featuring some of region’s top business leaders highlight various Philly strengths. Check them out below:

Logistics

Talent

Livability



