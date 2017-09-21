Comcast Just Rolled Out Internet Essentials to Peirce College Students

This week, Peirce College officially became the first Philadelphia-area higher education school to partner with Comcast on Internet Essentials. The school’s students, many of whom are working adults, are now eligible for the low-cost internet service and affordable computers.

To be eligible, participants must be currently enrolled at Peirce classes and live within the Comcast footprint. The program includes 15/2 Mbps internet for $9.95 per month plus tax, access to low-cost computers for $149.99 plus tax, free in-home WiFi, and 40 hours of access to Xfinity WiFi hotspots per month.

“Together, Peirce and Comcast are equipping our students with the support they need to succeed academically, professionally and personally,” said Peirce College president and CEO James J. Mergiotti in a statement. “This partnership will eliminate many of the barriers to advancement experienced by our students and their families.”

Additionally, in alignment with the college’s two-generation approach to education and workforce development, the computer and internet service can help bridge the digital divide for students’ children and other family members.

“Internet Essentials will empower Peirce students to access educational resources not just at school but also at home,” said Tom Karinshak, EVP of Customer Service for Comcast Cable and Peirce College Trustee. “Students need support at every level of their education, and this collaboration highlights our commitment to providing them the resources they need throughout their journey.”

The partnership with Peirce College follows Internet Essentials pilot programs Comcast has been running with community schools in Colorado and Illinois. The company says more than 4 million people have benefitted from the program since its inception in 2011.

Comcast has rolled out other Internet Essentials expansion initiatives — like bringing the program to seniors or those in public housing — but hasn’t revealed how many individuals are enrolled under each subset.

