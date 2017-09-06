Salary Check: Here’s How Much You Really Should Be Earning in Philly

New salary guides show what Philly employees should earn and how much employers should pay to recruit top talent.

Staffing firm Robert Half recently released a deluge of information on salaries. That means, if you have no idea what you should earn or why you even earn what you earn, the new salary guides might be a good place to start.

And the guides work for employers, too. If you’re a hiring manager, a key part of attracting the best people is paying them well. As the pay transparency debate heats up, with pay secrecy increasingly labeled a negative, it might do you some good to really know how much your competitors pay.

Robert Half’s compensation data, which is used by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, is based on placements made by the company’s recruiting and staffing professionals across the U.S. and an analysis of demand for the role, the supply of talent and other market conditions. The guides feature average starting pay for jobs in the following industries: tech, accounting and finance, law, administration, and the creative group.

This year’s research also organizes the starting compensation data by percentile and is even adjusted by market. For Philadelphia, salaries are 15 percent higher than the national average, compared to Austin’s 8 percent increase or New York’s 40 percent increase above the national average.

According to the information, here’s what workers are paid to start in Philly:

Tech

TITLE 50th Percentile

STARTING SALARY Chief Information Officer (CIO) $267,806 Chief Technology Officer (CTO) $201,250 Director of Technology $162,150 Cloud Computing Analyst $106,375 Mobile Applications Developer $162,150 IT Auditor $126,212 Big Data Engineer $172,500 Data Scientist $136,850 Data Analyst/Report Writer $110,400 Web Developer $112,700 Front-End Web Developer $83,662 Software Engineer $139,150 Cable Technician $46,575

The Creative Group

Title 50th Percentile

STARTING SALARIES Creative Director $119,600 Art Director $95,737 Graphic Designer $62,100 Illustrator/

Infographics

Designer $60,950 Photographer $57,500 User Experience (UX) Designer $106,950 Video Producer $84,812 Video Editor $71,875 Copy Writer $76,475 Ad Agency-

Account Manager $71,587 Marketing Director $117,875 Social Media Manager $67,850 Vice President of Public Relations $131,675 PR Manager $91,425 PR/

Communications Specialist $64,687

Legal

TITLE 50th Percentile

STARTING SALARIES First-Year Associate $78,200 Lawyer- Law Firm

(4-9 years’ exp.) $116,437 Lawyer- Law Firm

(2-3 years’ exp.) $101,775 General Counsel- Corporate $192,050 In-house Counsel $125,350 Paralegal Manager $97,750 Midlevel Paralegal $69,000 Case Clerk $49,450 Compliance Director $135,700 Compliance Analyst

(1-3 years’ exp.) $80,500 Contract Administration

(4-6 years’ exp.) $76,475 Litigation Support/

eDiscovery Manager

(3-6 years’ exp.) $100,050

Accounting and Finance

TITLE 50th Percentile

STARTING SALARIES Chief Financial Officer $221,375 Controller $132,250 Senior Financial Analyst $92,000 Financial Analyst

(1-3 Years) $74,750 Business Intelligence Analyst

(1-3 Years) $81,650 Tax Accountant

(1 to 3 years) $79,350 Senior Budget Analyst $92,000 Forensic Accountant $103,500 Assistant Credit Manager $66,700 Compliance Analyst $92,000 Medical Billing Manager $69,000

Administration

TITLE 50th Percentile

STARTING SALARIES Senior Executive Assistant $69,000 Executive Assistant $59,800 Sales Assistant $40,250 Facilities Manager $70,150 Proofreader $51,750 Senior Data Entry

Specialist $35,937 Receptionist $32,200 Customer Service Manager $50,600 Call Center Manager $57,500 HR Benefits Specialist $51,750 Medical Insurance Authorization Clerk $40,250

For a look at hundreds of other positions and salaries across all percentiles and other markets, find the full reports here.