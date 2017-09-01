Sephora Opening New Store at King of Prussia Mall

The store will include more than 13,000 products from about 200 brands. The cosmetics stalwart is clearly immune to the retail crisis.

Cosmetics retailer Sephora will open up a new free-standing store at the King of Prussia Mall. The 7,000 square foot location will open its doors on September 8th and replace its current smaller free-standing store at the mall.

The location will be Sephora’s fourth standalone store in the Philadelphia area, following locations in Center City, Ardmore, and Willow Grove. The retailer also has locations at the Deptford and Cherry Hill malls in South Jersey.

According to the company, the new store will include more 13,000 products from more than 200 brands. Beauty services will include the Moisture Meter, a digital tool that measures moisture in the skin, Color IQ, a reference number for color matching, and customer makeovers, among other on-the-spot services.

Sephora is the number one specialty beauty retailer, according to a recent New York Times report. It has more than 2,300 locations in 33 countries and counting. The company’s growth stands a stark contrast to struggling department stores like Macy’s and J.C. Penney that have traditionally housed sprawling beauty counters that feature established brands. As these legacy retailers buckle under the pressure of e-commerce and fickle consumer tastes, Sephora’s beauty empire seems immune.

The Times report said beauty sales in the U.S. have risen in the last year, adding up to a whopping $15.9 billion.

