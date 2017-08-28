Penn Students Can Now Get Dirt Cheap Uber Rides

The ridesharing company just launched a partnership with the school that’ll offer some big perks for a limited time.

Uber has landed another deal with a Philadelphia-area institution and the new collaboration represents the company’s first partnership with an Ivy League school.

The company announced on Monday that Penn students, faculty, and staff now have the option to use the app for special promotions. This includes rider discounts for a limited time. All uberPOOL rides on campus between August 28 and September 3 will cost $0.99. The discount will automatically apply once the app is opened.

The company will also create a dedicated pick-up area at the Palestra that will include custom signage and in-app integration, similar to the set-up for Philadelphia’s 30th Street station. Major buildings on campus will also get streamlined in-app pickup points. If a rider inputs a particular dorm or academic building, the app will suggest a specific location to meet their driver.

And because nothing makes sense without a Snapchat filter, Uber’s go you covered, Penn. During the discount period, Uber will activate a Penn Snapchat filter that will be available through the Uber app during each trip.

The partnership fits in with other Penn transportation initiatives with SEPTA, Drexel, the University City District, and the Division of Public Safety’s Walking Escort Program, school officials say.

“Penn’s approach to campus transportation has been to make students aware of all available transportation options that together create a robust, transit experience for students, faculty and staff,“ said Christopher Bradie, associate vice president for the University’s Division of Business Services, which oversees Penn Transit.

This isn’t the first time Uber has partnered with a local college. In the spring, the company launched its first college partnership with La Salle University, where it offered discounted rides from a train station to the school campus. Like its temporary deal with La Salle, Uber’s collaboration with Penn focuses on safety and seeks to create more transportation options for the school community.

“We know that students, faculty, and staff are increasingly using Uber to find a safe, reliable ride,” said Brian Hughes, General Manager for Uber Philadelphia in a statement. “This collaboration with Penn is about improving transportation options on campus, and the University is tackling these challenges head on. We’re committed to growing this relationship and continuing to improve mobility in Philadelphia wherever possible.”

