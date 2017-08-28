PHOTOS: Amazon Takes Over Whole Foods

Amazon’s $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods was finalized on Monday. This means shoppers can get their hands on cheaper groceries at the supermarket chain, and, wait for it… discounted Amazon Echos.

Because Amazon wastes no time, upon entering Philadelphia’s South Street Whole Foods location, you’ll now be greeted by a display of “Farm Fresh,” “Pick of the Season” $99.99 Amazon Echos and Amazon $44.99 Echo Dots, discounted by 30 to 50 percent from their original retail price.

Elsewhere around the store, some of Whole Food’s best-selling items are marked down as promised. Organic almond milk from Whole Foods’ 365 Everyday Value brand was listed at $2.99, down from $3.69. Ground beef varieties were marked with “50 cents off” signs, and both gala and fuji apples, which went for $2.99 per pound last week, are now priced at $1.99 per pound.

Avocados, once over-priced at 2 for $4, are now $1.49 each. And rotisserie chicken in the prepared foods aisle is now $1.00 off. Even salmon and tilapia are marked down by $2.00.

As each orange discount tag indicates, there are more markdowns to come. Last week, Amazon made it clear that the $13.7 billion acquisition would chip away at the grocery chain’s “Whole Paycheck” reputation, aligning it with Amazon’s low-cost promises for loyal customers.

Whole Foods members will soon have the option to tap into Amazon Prime’s loyalty program for added discounts, and Amazon even plans to install lockers at some of Whole Food’s 465 stores nationwide. With the lockers, shoppers can retrieve or return orders placed online.

