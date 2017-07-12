Greenhouse Ventures, Jefferson Offer “Higher” Education in New Medical Marijuana Pa. Tour

The accelerator and university are teaming up to prepare healthcare professionals for opportunities in the state’s burgeoning medical cannabis industry.

On July 25th, a group of 100 Philadelphia healthcare professionals will become some of the first in the state to learn about the benefits and applications of medical marijuana since Pennsylvania handed out its first industry permits last month.

Startup accelerator Greenhouse Ventures announced on Tuesday that it has teamed up with Thomas Jefferson University’s Lambert Center for the Study of Medicinal Cannabis and Hemp to host the PA Medical Cannabis Education Tour. The tour will visit the state’s six key health care hubs to engage with physicians, nurses, pharmacists and other healthcare professionals on the state of the emerging medical cannabis industry.

The first leg of the tour will launch in Philadelphia on July 25th, with a two-hour session. The tour will then make stops in Allentown, Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, Erie and close out in State College by end of September.

The course, developed by The Lambert Center, will cover topics like the pharmacologic effects of cannabis and the range of clinical options now available for healthcare professionals due to Pennsylvania’s new legislation. As the nation’s first university-affiliated medical cannabis research and education center, The Lambert Center says it’s in a position to change how healthcare professions approach the use of medical marijuana.

“There are a lot of misconceptions and misunderstandings on cannabis as a medicine in the medical community, because historically medical students are not taught about cannabis and the endocannabinoid system,” said Dr. Sara Jane Ward, Assistant Professor at the Center for Substance Abuse and Research at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University. Dr. Ward will work as one of the course instructors alongside the director of The Lambert Center, Dr. Charles V. Pollack.

The education tour couldn’t be better timed. Though the introduction of medical cannabis to Pennsylvania’s healthcare options has been slow and steady, the impact of the industry will be powerful, especially in a big healthcare and life sciences city like Philadelphia. And with 12 growers and 52 dispensaries issued state permits just last month, entrepreneurs and medical professions are standing at the ready.

“We view the PA Tour as an essential education piece to prepare Pennsylvania doctors and assist in a smooth rollout of Pennsylvania’s Medical Cannabis industry,” said Pollack.

Tour dates and tickets are available on Greenhouse Ventures’ website.

