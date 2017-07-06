PHOTOS: Here’s What’s for Sale at the Trump Taj Mahal Liquidation

Dusty king beds, TVs, and chandeliers were all up for grabs in Atlantic City on Thursday.

Left: via @ACPressDeRosier Twitter. Right: via @byJoeHernandez Twitter.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, hopefuls looking to snag a piece of the once-acclaimed Trump Taj Mahal casino lined up for a liquidation sale that will wipe the casino hotel clean of its antique stock.

Everything from poker tables, grand pianos, chairs and bed linens had a price tag. When President Donald Trump opened the once $1.2 billion casino in 1990, complete with a Michael Jackson appearance, the crystal chandeliers were collectively valued at $15 million. Trump called the space “the eighth wonder of the world,” and it was the shore town’s most profitable casino for some time.

The sale will continue until every item is sold, the Press of Atlantic City reports, and will be open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Once the sale is over, Hard Rock International will commence a months-long overhaul of the defunct property, which is expected to reopen as a Hard Rock Hotel and Casino entertainment destination by Memorial Day weekend 2018.

Here’s a look at what’s up for grabs and the bargain hunters who showed up: 

Press of Atlantic City reporter John DeRosier got a preview on Wednesday:

WHYY reporter Joe Hernandez found some gems on Thursday:

Press of Atlantic City reporter Nicholas Huba tweeted that there was a two-hour wait to enter the sale this morning.

