New Vybe Urgent Care Facility Opens in Center City

Vybe Urgent Care, formerly known as On Demand Urgent Care, will also open a new facility in South Philly at the end of the month.

The current uncertainly over the shape of the American health care system hasn’t stopped Vybe Urgent Care from expanding across the Philadelphia region. On Tuesday the company, formerly known as On Demand Urgent Care, opened a new location at 1420 Chestnut Street in Center City. The network of community-based urgent-care centers will also open up a location in South Philly at 1217 South Broad Street at the end of the month, bringing more than 100 jobs into the city in the process.

Vybe’s goal, says president Peter Hotz, is to create an environment that’s patient-focused to ease the stress that comes with illness and injury. “Most people who visit an urgent-care clinic don’t want to be there — they’re sick or injured, nervous, and perhaps anxious about the cost of their treatment,” said Hotz.

For Philadelphia, the expansion means more affordable healthcare access. “Through these openings, Vybe is bringing a new level of quality and urgent care to our city and helping to strengthen the region through new development and job opportunities,” Mayor Kenney said in a statement. Currently, Jefferson Hospital and the myDoc chain have urgent-care facilities downtown.

Vybe already has sites in Port Richmond and Roxborough. According to the health network, the seemingly small things, like lobby décor, free Wi-Fi, and tablet check-in process, make the new facilities all about the patient.

“We are defining the new way to be seen,” Hotz said.

