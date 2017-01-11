The Philadelphia Eagles have signed yet another player to a reserve/futures contract. This time it’s former Washington Redskins offensive lineman Josh LeRibeus, according to a report from Chris Russell of 106.7 The Fan.

LeRibeus is 27 years old and measures in at 6-3, 312 pounds. He was drafted by Washington in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft after attending Southern Methodist University.

LeRibeus has logged 12 starts in 28 career games played. He has the versatility to play both center and guard, though most of his experience comes from playing the former.

Washington re-signed LeRibeus to a one-year deal after his rookie contract expired following the 2015 season. He was cut before the 2016 season and has been out of the league since. The Eagles brought LeRibeus to Philadelphia for a workout in October.

With the Eagles, LeRibeus figures to compete for a depth job as a backup offensive lineman. Philadelphia could use more depth considering Stefen Wisniewski is going to be a free agent and might not return.

Including LeRibeus, the Eagles have now signed 10 players to reserve/future contracts since the 2016 season ended. More information about those players here and here.