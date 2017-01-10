The 2017 NFL offseason has begun for the Philadelphia Eagles, which means Howie Roseman, Joe Douglas, and Doug Pederson will spend the next couple of weeks evaluating the 2016 roster. The team went 7-9 last season and improvement is clearly needed. By the time NFL free agency starts on March 9, the Eagles will have a good idea of which players they’ll want to bring back for the 2017 season. Today we’ll start this offseason review series by looking at the quarterback position.

THE PLAYERS

Carson Wentz

Numbers: 1127 snaps, 16 games started, 7-9 record, 607 attempts, 379 completions, 62.4% completion, 16 touchdowns, 14 interceptions, 3782 yards, 6.2 yards/attempt, 79.3 rating, 150 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns, 14 fumbles

Review: Wentz’s rookie season wasn’t supposed to happen. The Eagles planned to bring the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft along slowly while Sam Bradford handled the starting duties. That all changed, of course, when Teddy Bridgewater suffered a significant knee injury and the Vikings made a desperate trade for Bradford.

It’s important to remember the Eagles’ original plan for Wentz when putting his rookie season in context. By no means did Wentz enter the NFL as a finished product. That much was apparent in 2016.

Wentz defied expectations at first as the Eagles jumped off to a 3-0 start. He made some truly incredible throws while he racked up a number of early season awards, such as multiple NFL Rookie of the Week honors.

But the overwhelming success didn’t last for long. Wentz started to struggle as his supporting cast continued to fail him. The suspension of Lane Johnson, along with injury issues to other starting blockers, weakened Philadelphia’s offensive line. Wentz had to deal with arguably the NFL’s worst wide receiving corps. An inconsistent run game did him no favors, either.

Not all of Wentz’s struggles can be blamed on the situation around him. The 24-year-old quarterback clearly has room to improve when it comes to his mechanics and his decision-making. The team expects him to make significant strides in these areas this offseason, which marks his first full one in an NFL program. Wentz won’t have to worry about pre-draft workouts, interviews, etc. He can focus more on football and improving his game.

Though his numbers may not look great, it’s evident that Wentz showed legitimate franchise quarterback potential as a rookie. His pocket presence was unreal by the end of the season. And it’s not just the on-field aspect that makes Wentz a franchise cornerstone. He showed great signs of leadership and toughness. Excuse the cliche, but he really does have the “it” factor that some talented prospects lack.

The Eagles have plenty of reason to be excited about their future with Wentz under center. The notion that they’re not far off competing, as Pederson suggested, might not be so crazy if the former North Dakota State quarterback can make a big jump in his development. The Eagles’ front office can assist Wentz’s progress by bolstering the run game and giving him legitimate receiving weapons to work with.

Chase Daniel

Numbers: 6 snaps, 1 attempt, 1 completion, 16 yards, 118.7 rating

Review: Daniel’s rating is much better than Wentz’s rating. Why isn’t he the starter?! Just kidding. Daniel wasn’t needed much, which is good for the Eagles considering how much he struggled during the preseason. The 30-year-old veteran held a $5 million cap figure in 2016.

Aaron Murray

Numbers: N/A

The Eagles signed Murray to their practice squad early on in the season. The former Chiefs quarterback was never promoted to the main roster. Murray was the only practice squad player the Eagles did not sign to a reserve/futures contract this offseason, so he’s a free agent.

WHO COULD LEAVE

Let’s state the obvious: Wentz isn’t going anywhere. Murray is already gone.

Could the Eagles move on from Daniel? Cutting Daniel would only save $1 million in cap space compared to $7 million in dead money, so that’s not happening. Interestingly enough, however, trading Daniel would save $6 million in cap space compared to only $2 million in dead money.

It was reported Daniel had a significant market in free agency last offseason, with “at least six teams” being interested in him. If that report was true, and a team gets desperate enough (like the Bradford trade situation), maybe the Eagles can get something for Daniel. I wouldn’t say it’s likely, but teams do crazy things when it comes to quarterbacks.

NFL DRAFT OPTIONS

Last offseason, Jeffrey Lurie noted the Eagles would like to get back to drafting a quarterback every year or every other year. The Eagles obviously won’t be drafting a quarterback high now that Wentz is in the fold. The Birds could look to add a developmental prospect to compete with Daniel and serve as a third string passer.

