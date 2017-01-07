The first round of the 2017 NFL playoff schedule is here: it’s Wild Card weekend. Unfortunately for the Philadelphia Eagles and their fans, the Birds will be sitting at home for the third straight year. They’ll be watching other teams play instead.

Saturday’s action kicks off with an AFC matchup between the 9-7 Houston Texans and 12-4 Oakland Raiders. The Texans are somehow hosting a playoff game despite finishing seventh to last in point differential and fourth to last in DVOA. Houston will be starting Brock Osweiler just a few weeks after benching him in favor of Tom Savage, who is now injured. The Raiders’ quarterback situation isn’t any better. Injuries to Derek Carr and Matt McGloin are now forcing rookie fourth-round pick Connor Cook into action. Can the Raiders win their first playoff game since 2003? Or will Houston be able to avoid another first round exit?

Saturday night’s game features an NFC battle. The 9-7 Detroit Lions will travel out west to play the 10-5-1 Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks haven’t been as dominant as they usually are this season, but they’re still a very good home time. Seattle is 38-6 in their last 44 home games. The Lions will have a tough task playing on the road, but they might not go down without a fight. Matthew Stafford belongs in the MVP conversation based on how he’s played this season.

Sunday’s games begin with an AFC matchup between the 10-6 Miami Dolphins and the 11-5 Pittsburgh Steelers. Ryan Tannehill isn’t healthy so the Dolphins will once again be starting Matt Moore under center. The Steelers, meanwhile, are entering the post-season red hot. Pittsburgh has won their last seven games heading into the playoffs.

The wild card games wrap up with an NFC matchup between the 11-5 New York Giants and the 10-6 Green Bay Packers. The Packers ran the table with six wins in a row to make it to the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers is playing great football. New York’s top-ranked defense will give the Packers a challenge, but will their lackluster offense be able to match Green Bay’s scoring ability?

The first and second seeds in each conference have a bye on Wild Card weekend. The lowest seeded winners from Wild Card weekend will play the No. 1 seed while the No. 2 seed will play whoever else is left. Both the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds have home games in the divisional round.

Use the comment section below as an open thread to discuss these playoff games.

Find more odds on the games here.

Watch via Online Stream: NBC and CBS will be streaming their games online for free. FOX will also be streaming their games, but will require users to have a subscription.

All times EST.

WILD CARD WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Saturday, January 7



AFC: Oakland Raiders at Houston Texans (ESPN and ABC, 4:35 p.m.)

NFC: Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahwaks (NBC, 8:15 p.m.)

Saturday, January 14

AFC: Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers (CBS, 1:05 p.m.)

NFC: New York Giants at Green Bay Packers (FOX, 4:40 p.m.)

NFL DIVISION ROUND

Saturday, January 14



NFC: TBD at Atlanta Falcons (FOX, 4:35 p.m.)

AFC: TBD at New England Patriots (CBS, 8:15 p.m.)

Sunday, January 15



AFC: TBD at Kansas City Chiefs (NBC, 1:05 p.m.)

NFC: TBD at Dallas Cowboys (FOX, 4:40 p.m.)

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND

Sunday, January 22

NFC: (FOX, 3:05 p.m.)

AFC: (CBS, 6:40 p.m.)

SUPER BOWL LI

Sunday, Feb. 5

NFC Champion vs. AFC Champion (FOX, 6:30 p.m.)