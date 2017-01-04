Eagles Bring Back Former Fan Favorite Wide Receiver

The Eagles are giving this local player another chance to make the team.

The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing back a familiar face. The team has signed free agent wide receiver Rasheed Bailey to a reserve/futures contract, according to an official announcement from the team. The news was first reported by NFL insider Adam Caplan.

Bailey became a fan favorite after signing with the Eagles as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2015 NFL Draft. The 23-year-old Philadelphia native grew up as an Eagles fan and attended college at Division III program Delaware Valley University in Doylestown, PA.

Despite showing some nice flashes in the preseason, the Eagles waived Bailey during final cuts prior to the 2015 season. He eventually caught on with the Jaguars. Jacksonville waived him during August 2016 and the Eagles put a claim in on him, but he was awarded to the Chargers. San Diego waived/injured Bailey a few weeks later in September.

Bailey joins a list of eight players the Eagles signed to reserve/futures contracts earlier this week. He’ll once again be a long-shot to make the team. The Eagles desperately need help at wide receiver, so it can’t hurt to give him another look during the offseason.

Read more about Bailey by clicking here and also clicking here.