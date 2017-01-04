Former Eagles safety Brian Dawkins is one of fifteen player finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017, according to an announcement made on Tuesday evening.

“It’s a blessing to be mentioned among the names of so many other guys who have made it this far, let alone to be hopefully in the Hall of Fame someday,” Dawkins said, via PhiladelphiaEagles.com. “I don’t take these things for granted. I understand the plight of safeties (in the Pro Football Hall of Fame). To make it this far in my first year, it’s a tremendous, tremendous honor.”

Dawkins also released a message to fans via the Eagles’ official Twitter account.

“First of all, thank you,” Dawkins started. “Just made the finalist to be a Hall of Famer. When that time comes, here’s what I want you to do. When that time comes, I want you to make sure, if you can, that you join me, so when we go out there, we can party, and we can turn that place Eagle green. Thank you very much for your votes and your well wishes on Twitter.”

As Dawkins notes, being named a finalist in his first year of eligibility is quite an honor. It’s a sign that bodes well for Dawkins’ chances of being enshrined. Even if Dawkins doesn’t make this year’s class, it should only be a matter of “when” and not “if” he’ll make the final cut moving forward.

Dawkins is very deserving of the Hall of Fame nod. In 16 seasons played, Dawkins made the Pro Bowl nine times and was named first-team All-Pro four times. He finished his career with 895 tackles, 37 interceptions, 36 forced fumbles, 26 sacks, 19 fumble recoveries, and two defensive touchdowns.

Dawkins was inducted to the Eagles’ Hall of Fame in 2012. He re-joined the organization as a member of the scouting staff in the summer of 2016 before being promoted to his current title of football operations executive.

Dawkins isn’t the only former Eagles player to be named a 2017 finalist. The other player to make the list is none other than former Philadelphia wide receiver Terrell Owens. Note that Owens is in his second year of eligibility.

Owens only spent two years with the Eagles, but he was an integral part of helping Philadelphia get over the hump and finally make a Super Bowl appearance in 2005.

It will be interesting to see how T.O.’s legacy will be honored by the Eagles. The controversial pass catcher was involved in a lot of drama that ultimately led to the team releasing him.

Owens finished his career with 1,078 receptions for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns. He also rushed for 251 yards and three scores.

See below for the entire list of 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame modern-era player finalists. No more than five players will be chosen for the Class of 2017. The final results will be revealed in one month from now (Feb. 4) on the night before Super Bowl LI. The induction ceremony will take place on Aug. 5.

Brian Dawkins

Terrell Owens

LaDanian Tomlinson

Jason Taylor

Morten Anderson

Don Coryell

Kurt Warner

Terrell Davis

Isaac Bruce

Tony Boselli

Alan Faneca

Joe Jacoby

Ty Law

John Lynch

Kevin Mawae

WHAT YOU MISSED

Where do the Eagles finish in the final NFL Power Rankings of the season?

“When your team’s best offensive weapon is a slightly below-average tight end, you have a skill position problem.” What They’re Saying.

“It’s been a lot of fun [and I’ve] learned a lot, but definitely been physically and mentally taxing.” Carson Wentz prepares for his first offseason in the pros.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING

With Jets offensive coordinator Chan Gailey retiring, they might target quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo as a replacement, according to ESPN’s Adam Caplan.

#Jets sources said among names expected to be targeted for OC job: #Eagles QB coach John DeFilippo. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) January 3, 2017

After suffering a season-ending injury against the Vikings, cornerback Ron Brooks says he should be ready to go for the 2017 season, from Dave Zangaro of CSNPhilly.com.

It’s pretty clear the Eagles need to upgrade the cornerback position during the offseason. Nolan Carroll is set to be a free agent, while it would probably make sense for the team to move on from Leodis McKelvin and save over $3 million in cap space. Seventh-round pick Jalen Mills will be back, but what about Brooks? And if Brooks is back, has he already lost his chance to play a considerable role on defense? “I’m hoping to be in the same position (in 2017),” Brooks said. “I never want to settle or limit myself to one job or anything like that. Coming in, whatever they want me to do I’ll do. I can play anywhere — corner, nickel, safety, whatever they need from me.” The Eagles were 4-2 this season in games Brooks played and 3-7 in games he missed. Those numbers aren’t to illustrate a cause and effect, but to show that Brooks had to watch his teammates lose a lot of football games without him this season.

The Eagles could be on the next season of HBO’s Hard Knocks, writes Rob Tornoe of Philly.com.

The Eagles are one of eight teams that the NFL could force to participate in the HBO series, according to a resolution passed by NFL owners in 2013. There are three exemptions that allow teams to avoid mandatory inclusion in the show: 1) They have appeared in the playoffs at least once in the past two seasons; 2) They have a first-year head coach; 3) They have been featured on Hard Knocks at least once in the past 10 years. Last season, the Eagles avoided being considered for the show thanks to the dismissal of then-head coach Chip Kelly. But with Doug Pederson entering his second season, the Eagles won’t be able to say no if HBO thinks chronicling the offseason of rookie quarterback Carson Wentz could make for some compelling television. The seven other teams that could be compelled to participate are the Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and New Orleans Saints.

