Eagles-Cowboys Game Updates

The Eagles will wrap up the 2016 regular season today as they take on the NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles look to finish the season at 7-9 on the season in a game that has very little meaning for the team. Earlier in the season, the Cowboys edged the Eagles in overtime at AT&T Stadium, 29-23. We’ll periodically update this thread throughout the game with highlights and drive summaries. Feel free to jump in the comments below.

4:05 – END OF THE GAME: The Eagles defeat the Dallas Cowboys, 27-13. The Eagles will finish 7-9 in Doug Pederson’s first season as head coach and Carson Wentz’s first year in the NFL. Instant Observations from the game.

4:01 – TOUCHDOWN: Terrell Watson has his first NFL touchdown in his first NFL game. Runs it in from one yard out. Sturgis makes the PAT, and the Eagles lead the Cowboys, 27-13, with 1:23 left to play.

3:57 – Steven Means blocks Chris Jones’ punt right after the two minute warning. Eagles will take over at the Dallas seven-yard line.

3:55 – We’re at the two minute warning after a Mark Sanchez sack with 1:50 to go.

3:48 – FIELD GOAL: Sturgis makes a 33-yard field goal to give the Eagles a 20-13 lead with 2:21 left in the game.

3:45 – The Eagles are driving into Dallas territory and are eating up plenty of clock. About 3:30 left in the game.

3:31 – Caleb Sturgis just misses a 49-yard field goal to the left of the goal posts. The Eagles still lead, 17-13.

3:22 – END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: The Eagles lead the Cowboys, 17-13.

3:12 – Wentz gives the TD ball to Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout.

They're the best best friends that anyone could have pic.twitter.com/wfAcnVCnqe — Nick Piccone (@nickpiccone) January 1, 2017

3:08 – TOUCHDOWN: Zach Ertz has his second touchdown of the day, this time from 20-yards out. Sturgis makes the PAT, and the Eagles lead the Cowboys, 17-13, with 4:56 left in the third quarter.

Fantastic diving catch in the back left corner of the end zone by Ertz for his 2nd TD and Mike Trout gets the game ball. @AdrianFedkiw pic.twitter.com/Pag29A4aHr — Philly Influencer (@PHL_Influencer) January 1, 2017

3:00 – Jason Peters has returned to the game.

2:57 – FIELD GOAL: Dan Bailey makes a 23-yard field goal with 9:18 left in the third quarter. The Cowboys lead the Eagles, 13-10.

2:54 – Nolan Carroll now leads the league in defensive pass interference calls.

Nolan Carroll now has the league lead in defensive pass interference penalties (7) all to himself. — Josh Paunil (@JoshPaunil) January 1, 2017

2:48 – Jason Peters is injured and walks off the field. Meanwhile, Nelson Agholor is done for the day with a right ankle injury.

2:44 – Second half is underway. Catch up from the first half with our observations.

2:30 – HALFTIME: The Eagles and Cowboys are tied up at 10. Philadelphia will have the ball to start the second half.

2:28 – TOUCHDOWN: Wentz finds Zach Ertz in the end zone for a six-yard catch. Sturgis makes the PAT, and the game is tied at 10 with seven seconds to go.

2:20 – INTERCEPTION: Jordan Hicks has his second straight interception on Sanchez.

Pick No. 2 for Hicks! Great job of undercutting Escobar crossing over the middle of the field @AdrianFedkiw pic.twitter.com/Glo8IwrtpC — Philly Influencer (@PHL_Influencer) January 1, 2017

#Eagles interceptions this season: Jordan Hicks: 5

All CBs combined: 3 — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroCSN) January 1, 2017

2:17 – We’re at the two minute warning. Dallas has the ball and still lead, 10-3.

2:13 – Marcus Smith (!) got a sack.

2:10 – TURNOVER ON DOWNS: Wentz throws to nobody on fourth down and the Cowboys take over.

2:06 – INTERCEPTION: Jordan Hicks tips a Sanchez pass and picks him off. It’s his fourth interception of the season. Eagles take over at the Dallas 35 yard line.

Hicks comes on the blitz, tips the pass up in the air and picks it off. What a play! @AdrianFedkiw pic.twitter.com/u2OSKcUHT4 — Philly Influencer (@PHL_Influencer) January 1, 2017

1:56 – The Eagles have to punt again. They haven’t gotten anything done on offense since their first drive. Mark Sanchez is in at quarterback for Dallas.

1:48 – TOUCHDOWN: Romo finds Terrance Williams for a three-yard catch. Bailey makes the PAT, and the Cowboys lead the Eagles, 10-3, with 10:11 left in the first half.

Romo to Williams for the TD and a 10-3 Dallas lead pic.twitter.com/ptdmcvbqdl — The Bitter Birds (@AdrianFedkiw) January 1, 2017

1:40 – The Eagles punt, and here comes Tony Romo to replace Prescott for his first appearance this season. He was greeted with plenty of boos.

Live reaction at The Linc when Romo came in pic.twitter.com/x4yy2JMhd2 — Nick Piccone (@nickpiccone) January 1, 2017

1:34 – FIELD GOAL: Dan Bailey makes a 49-yard field goal to tie the game up at three with 14:51 left in the second quarter.

1:31 – END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: The Eagles lead the Cowboys, 3-0. Dallas is driving inside Eagles territory.

1:26 – Nelson Agholor has a right ankle injury and is questionable to return. Eagles only have Paul Turner, Bryce Treggs, and Dorial Green-Beckham at wide receiver.

1:25 – Dak Prescott returns for a second drive. Alfred Morris is in at running back.

1:20 – FIELD GOAL: Caleb Sturgis makes a 22-yard field goal to give the Eagles an early 3-0 lead with 3:57 left in the opening quarter. That’s his 34th made field goal of the season, which is a new Eagles single-season record.

1:17 – Eagles are inside the Dallas 10 yard line. Meanwhile, Nelson Agholor walks into the locker room.

1:15 – Nelson Agholor limps off the field. Bryce Treggs takes his spot.

1:11 – Nelson Agholor and Paul Turner are the starting wide receivers, while Isaac Seumalo is at left guard. No Sean Lee for the Cowboys.

1:08 – The Eagles force the Cowboys to punt. Carson Wentz and company will start at their own 18 yard line.

1:03 – We’re underway from the Linc. Dak Prescott starts for Dallas as expected at their own 25 yard line. Darren McFadden starts at running back over Ezekiel Elliott, and Stephen Tulloch is at middle linebacker. Jordan Hicks is on the outside.

1:01 – The Cowboys win the coin toss and elect to receive. The Eagles defense will be on the field to start this game.

12:58 – Today’s captains are Jason Peters, Fletcher Cox, and Darren Sproles.

11:30 – Jordan Matthews and Allen Barbre will miss the season finale with injuries, while Mychal Kendricks is also out. Stefen Wisniewski and Isaac Seumalo will see some time at left guard today, while Paul Turner is listed as a starter at wide receiver, and will play mostly in the slot. See the full list of inactives here.