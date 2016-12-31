The Philadelphia Eagles’ 2016 NFL schedule concludes this week as the team is set to play the Dallas Cowboys (13-2) on Sunday. The Eagles (6-9) are looking to finish the season with a win.

The final week of the 2016 NFL regular season is here. When the schedule came out, it looked like the Eagles and Cowboys might be playing in a meaningful game with high stakes, but that won’t be the case this Sunday. Dallas clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture when the Eagles beat the Giants on Thursday in Week 16. Philadelphia, meanwhile, was officially eliminated from the playoffs by losing to the Ravens in Week 15.

Since this is a meaningless game for the Cowboys, it’s no surprise to see that Dallas won’t play their starters very much. The expectation is that the Cowboys’ first team unit will get a drive or two before the backups come in for the rest of the game. The Eagles are expected to see plenty of former Philadelphia backup quarterback Mark Sanchez.

Interestingly enough, the Cowboys might also play Tony Romo. A few days after Jerry Jones said playing Romo made no sense, reports emerged that Romo fought for some limited playing time. The Cowboys are risking injury to their top backup quarterback by playing Romo in a meaningless game on Sunday.

The Eagles don’t have anything to gain from winning this game, but they might as well go out and end the season on a high-note. Finishing the season with wins over New York and Dallas would have been a lot more meaningful if it meant Philadelphia was heading to the post-season. Since that’s not going to happen, this is the next best situation. Note that an Eagles win also potentially makes the 2017 first-round pick the Eagles received in the Sam Bradford trade even more favorable.

Beating the Cowboys and avoiding major injuries that can linger into next season is the objective for the Eagles on Sunday. Then once the game is over it’s time to look ahead to an important 2017 offseason.

Read on for everything you need to know about this week’s game.

TV Schedule

Date: January 1, 2017

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Channel: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, John Lynch, Pam Oliver (Field reporter).

Referee: Walt Coleman

Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV coverage map: Click here to see if you get the game in your area.

NFL Network replay: TBA

Online Streaming

NFL Sunday Ticket | NFL Game Pass

Radio

SportsRadio 94WIP | Full listings here

SIRIUS: 126 (Dal), 83 (Phi).

XM: 386 (Dal), 226 (Phi).

Odds

The Eagles are underdogs against the Giants, per Bovada.

Dallas Cowboys +4 (-105)

Philadelphia Eagles -4 (-115)

Over/under: 43 points

History Lesson

The Eagles are 49-62 in 111 regular season games against the Cowboys. Philadelphia is 1-6 in their last seven home games against Dallas. The Eagles and Cowboys last played earlier this season in Week 8, when Dallas beat Philadelphia in overtime by a final score of 29 to 23.

Eagles vs. Cowboys Game Predictions

The Birds 24/7 crew is predicting the Eagles to win this game. More NFL game predictions available here.

Social Media Information

Follow Birds 24/7 on Facebook and Twitter.

Follow the Birds 24/7 crew on Twitter for live tweeting updates: @BrandonGowton, @JoshPaunil, and our intern @CFJastrzembski.

Eagles 2016 regular season schedule

Week 1 – Cleveland Browns (Sept. 11, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 2 – @ Chicago Bears (Sept. 19, 8:30 PM ET, ESPN)

Week 3 – Pittsburgh Steelers (Sept. 25, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Week 4 – BYE

Week 5 – @ Detroit Lions (Oct. 9, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 6 – @ Washington Redskins (Oct. 16, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 7 – Minnesota Vikings (Oct. 23, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 8 – @ Dallas Cowboys (Oct. 30, 8:30 PM ET, NBC)

Week 9 – @ New York Giants (Nov. 6, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 10 – Atlanta Falcons (Nov. 13, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 11 – @ Seattle Seahawks (Nov. 20, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Week 12 – Green Bay Packers (Nov. 28, 8:30 PM ET, ESPN)

Week 13 – @ Cincinnati Bengals (Dec. 4, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 14 – Washington Redskins (Dec. 11, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 15 – @ Baltimore Ravens (Dec. 18, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 16 – New York Giants (Dec. 22, 8:25 PM ET, NBC/NFLN)

Week 17 – Dallas Cowboys (Jan. 1, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)