Three College Football Players the Eagles Should Watch During the Third Week of Bowl Games

Who should Eagles fans keep an eye on during the third week of bowl games?

This is it. The last set of bowl games are here this weekend, and that includes the two College Football Playoff semifinals. We won’t have the National Championship game until January 9 to wrap up the 2016 college football season, but enjoy the remaining eight bowl games in the next three days. You’ll see some of the top NFL Draft prospects, sans Leonard Fournette, for what could be their last collegiate game.

Here are three players Eagles fans should keep a close eye on during the third and final week of bowl games.

1. Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

Opponent: No. 2 Clemson (Fiesta Bowl) — December 31, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Lattimore has come out of nowhere to become a potential first round picks as a redshirt-sophomore. He’s second on the team with four interceptions, just two behind Malik Hooker, and is a very effective corner. He has great size, length, and reach, thanks to his long arms which help him with pass breakups and interceptions. This year, he’s been outstanding in man coverage with size and speed, limiting separation between the wide receiver and himself, and is also very effective stopping the run.

The only real concern is his lack of experience playing for the Buckeyes. Ohio State has an outstanding defensive line that brings pressure to the opposing quarterback, but tonight’s game against Clemson should give scouts a better look at the young corner, as he will probably take on Mike Williams. He may not go this year, but if he does, he sure looks like a number one corner.

2. Cam Robinson, OL, Alabama

Opponent: No. 4 Washington (Peach Bowl) — December 31, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Robinson has been able to handle some of the best defensive ends in the nation the past two years, including Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett. Robinson is also a dominant blocker on the run, doing so last year with Heisman winner Derrick Henry in the backfield. He gets his defenders out of the play and can also perform effective combo blocks. Playing against some of the best pass rushers in the nation has helped scouts take a look at how he is in pass protection as well.

However, he does have some things to work on. He has long arms, but sometimes he overextends and loses balance. There are other mechanics he can fix and improve in pass protection as well, and could get quicker with his feet if he loses some weight. He was arrested in May for possession of marijuana, illegal possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen gun, which will certainly be discussed during team interviews. It could raise a red flag for some teams, but it shouldn’t be a big deal for him to fall out of his current spot as a mid-first round selection.

3. James Quick, WR, Louisville

Opponent: No. 20 LSU (Citrus Bowl) — December 31, 11 a.m. (ABC)

Quick is having the best season of his career as a senior, recording 42 catches for 688 yards and six touchdowns. He’s tied for second on the team in receiving touchdowns, but leads the team in receiving yards in a mainly run offense thanks to Heisman winning quarterback Lamar Jackson. He had okay production the last two years, and his stats this year aren’t that eye-popping either. His best game was against Florida State, where he recorded seven catches for 122 yards and was the ACC Receiver of the Week.

Quick could be seen as a potential slot receiver, which may not be a good fit for the Eagles since they already have Jordan Matthews playing the slot. But if Doug Pederson wants to move Matthews to the outside, there’s a chance for Quick to be a potential draft pick in the third of fourth rounds of the NFL Draft.

Bowl Game Of the Week: No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Clemson (Fiesta Bowl) — December 31, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Out of the two College Football Playoff semifinal games, I think this matchup will be a little more competitive than the Washington-Alabama showdown. These two teams showed some weaknesses in the latter part of the regular season, but they both have exciting offenses to watch. Ohio State’s defense is third in the nation in yards per game, while Clemson is eighth, but Clemson has the slight edge in total offense over Ohio State. Whereas I think Alabama will blow out Washington, this one won’t be decided by halftime.

National Championship Prediction: No. 1 Alabama over No. 3 Ohio State.

Here’s the entire bowl schedule for the rest of the bowl season:

Bowl Game Away Home Date, Time TV Citrus Bowl No. 20 LSU No. 13 Louisville December 31, 11 a.m. ABC TaxSlayer Bowl Georgia Tech Kentucky December 31, 11 a.m. ESPN Peach Bowl No. 4 Washington No. 1 Alabama December 31, 3 p.m. ESPN Fiesta Bowl No. 3 Ohio State No. 2 Clemson December 31, 7 p.m. ESPN Outback Bowl No. 17 Florida Iowa January 2, 1 p.m. ABC Cotton Bowl No. 15 Western Michigan No. 8 Wisconsin January 2, 1 p.m. ESPN Rose Bowl No. 9 USC No. 5 Penn State January 2, 5 p.m. ESPN Sugar Bowl No. 14 Auburn No. 7 Oklahoma January 2, 8:30 p.m. ESPN National Championship Peach Bowl Winner Fiesta Bowl Winner January 9, 8:30 p.m. ESPN

