DeSean Jackson won’t be a free agent until March 2017 but it sounds like the former Eagles receiver is already planning a return to Philadelphia. Current and former Eagles players have said that Jackson told them he’ll be back.

According to NFL Network host Dan Hellie, LeSean McCoy recently said in an Instagram Live video that Jackson told him he was going back to Philly. Current Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham then had an interesting response to McCoy’s comments during a Tuesday morning appearance on The Comcast Network’s Breakfast on Broad.

“I’m excited,” Graham said. “He never should have left. Everybody knows that, DeSean, yes, things was happening while he was here, but he’s a good guy. I used to be with him all the time. I know his family very well. I’m just happy because I kind of knew already.”

“I talked to him when Doug [Pederson] got hired,” Graham continued. “He was like ‘Tell coach [to] come get me.’ That type of stuff. We had fun during the season. He was like ‘BG, I’ll be back.’ Just a little fun. But now that it’s official, as far as the season about to be over, I think you’ll be hearing a lot of noise about it […] It’s an exciting feeling to get an Eagle back.”

Earlier this season, Jackson did not rule out a return to Philadelphia. He also praised Eagles head coach Doug Pederson along with rookie quarterback Carson Wentz.

““I’m happy to see Doug there, man,” said Jackson. “I respect him when he was there with Coach [Andy] Reid. I congratulate him on getting the job I think he deserves. He’s done some good things when he left and went to Kansas City, and now he’s back in Philadelphia. So I definitely have a respect for Doug. A good relationship with him as well, too.”

Recent reports indicate the Eagles are interested in re-signing Jackson. There have also been reports that Jackson has mutual interest in returning to Philly.

The Eagles desperately need a deep threat, so it’s easy to imagine Philadelphia will show interest in their former play-maker. Jackson owns a career 17.7 yards per reception average, which is the highest mark of any active NFL player.

Jackson will be one of the top receivers in free agency this offseason if Washington doesn’t re-sign him. He won’t come cheap. A reunion will ultimately come down to the price tag and it remains to be seen if the Eagles will want to spend a lot of money on the 30-year-old pass catcher.