The Philadelphia Eagles are now 6-9 after beating the New York Giants on Thursday night by a final score of 24 to 19. Here’s a look at the things to be learned from this game.

1 – The Eagles’ losing streak is over

It feels like it’s been forever since the Eagles won a football game. The last Eagles victory came on Nov. 13. The Eagles head just beaten the Falcons to advance to 5-4. Then the Birds went on a five-game losing streak.

But that’s over now. And the Eagles FINALLY won a close game. It wasn’t a pretty performance by any means, but the Eagles played well enough on Thursday evening to get the job done. Beating the Giants was important for Philadelphia in order to avoid potentially getting swept by their NFC East rivals.

2 – The Eagles still own the Giants

The Eagles have clearly dominated this rivalry for a long time now.

The Eagles have won 14 out of their last 18 games against the Giants. #dominance — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) December 23, 2016

Eagles have outscored the Giants 78 to 26 in the last three PHI vs. NYG games at the Linc. — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) December 23, 2016

The Eagles are 6-2 in their last 8 games against the Giants at the Linc. — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) December 23, 2016

3 – Carson Wentz had some special flashes in a solid performance

Wentz turned in a solid performance on Thursday evening. The numbers weren’t flashy; he finished the game completing 54.2% of his passes for one touchdown, one interception, and a 70.1 passer rating. Wentz could have had two interceptions if Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas managed to get his hands on a ball Wentz underthrew into coverage.

Wentz’s first and only pick of the game when a forced throw to Bryce Treggs. Not a great decision from Wentz. At the same time, Treggs could have done a better job of coming back for the ball. And it’s worth noting that Eagles receivers struggle to get open while Wentz is scrambling around for extended periods of time.

The mobility Wentz possesses was on full display this evening. Wentz finished the game with 27 yards on four rushing attempts. One of his rushes was following this crazy play to avoid a sack.

Carson is looking like Michael Vick on the field at times. His pocket awareness and ability to avoid pressure has been unreal. For the second week in a row, Wentz was able to make some plays out of nothing by using his legs.

Wentz finally connected with an Eagles receiver deep down the field for a big play touchdown at one point. That’s something the Eagles’ offense has lacked all season. The Eagles should be encouraged by their rookie quarterback’s progress from this game despite not having a perfect outing.

If Wentz’s passer career doesn’t work out, he can always going into acting. The young quarterback sold a “late hit” call on the Giants. Kudos to the Philly fans in attendance at the Linc for also pressuring the refs into throwing a flag on the play

The Eagles were lucky to avoid disaster with Wentz when the quarterback briefly left the game due to a head injury. Wentz was taken out for a few plays before having to clear the NFL’s mandatory concussion protocol. Wentz said he passed the testing with “flying colors.” A few players after returning to the game, Wentz took on the role of being a lead blocker on a double reverse run from Agholor. There’s no questioning Wentz’s toughness.

4 – Lane Johnson’s return was felt

It’s very hard not to think what could have been if Johnson didn’t have to serve a 10-game suspension this season. The Eagles are 4-1 with Johnson in the lineup. Their only loss came in the Lions game, which the Eagles were in position to win before an inexcusable Ryan Mathews fumble.

Speaking of Mathews, the Eagles used him to run behind Johnson on the first play of the game. They also used Darren Sproles to run behind Johnson for the first touchdown of the game. It was effective.

“Yeah, we felt going in that we could be a little more balanced left and right with the running game than say in weeks prior,” said Doug Pederson. “Nothing against Isaac [Seumalo]. I thought Isaac did a great job at Baltimore, and Allen [Barbre] did a great job for us at right tackle. But a lot of times I call runs behind our Pro Bowl tackle over there, Jason Peters, and we also wanted to find out where Lane was at a little bit too to get him in the flow of the game. Just so happened that a few went his way.”

The Eagles need Lane to stay healthy and out of trouble for next season and beyond. He’s one more failed drug tests away from being suspended for two whole years.

5 – Malcolm Jenkins had a strong game

I set the over/under of Eli Manning interceptions in this game at 1.5. Josh took the under while I took the over. Manning is too mistake-prone not to throw picks. Jenkins capitalized on Manning’s blunder by making plays on the balls he threw in the air. Jenkins looks really good at safety. Along with his two interceptions, he also had five tackles and three more passes defensed.

Jenkins wasn’t perfect. He gave up a touchdown in the end zone to Sterling Shepard. Jenkins just didn’t look like a good fit in the slot on that play. He got shaken easily by the wide receiver, which caused New York to score with ease.

6 – Nelson Agholor surprisingly stepped up

Huh, who would have thought?

Make no mistake: Agholor’s costly drop on second down caused the Eagles’ drive to ultimately stop. The ball was right on Agholor’s hands and he just couldn’t catch it.

After that last drop, Nelson Agholor's drop rate ticks up to 17.1%, which ranks 91st out of 96 qualifying WRs. #NYGvsPHI — Matt Claassen (@PFF_Matt) December 23, 2016

That play kind of ruined the Eagles’ momentum in the game. Fortunately for the Birds, they answered right back. Agholor’s 40-yard touchdown catch was the first one he had since Week 1 against the Browns. Agholor was able to burn Giants first-round pick Eli Apple, which means Apple is now the worst player in the NFL.

Agholor also had a crucial catch on a third down that helped the Eagles score a 41-yard kick instead of a 48-yard try.

Agholor has a long, long, long, long, long, long way to go before he can be considered a valuable contributor on Philadelphia’s roster. He’s still a bad player overall who is hard to count on.

7 – Terrence Brooks made Eagles fans know who he is

Who is Terrence Brooks, you might ask? He’s one of the few player the Eagles claimed off waivers following final cuts. Brooks is a former Ravens player, so vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas was likely intrigued by the defensive back.

Brooks’ biggest player was the interception. It was really interesting for the Eagles because Brooks hadn’t played a single defensive snap all year. And Jenkins made it sound like the Birds invented a defense on the fly at the end of the game … one that involved Brooks.

“Well we got tired of Odell [Beckham Jr.] catching the ball and sprinting through the defense. So we put Jalen Mills on him, took one of our d-linemen out, and added Terrence Brooks in and basically just played a form of cover two,” said Jenkins.” But we made sure we had somebody on Odell all the time. Because every time we played zone he just kind of ran through the entire defense. So we knew that last drive we were going to need something to keep the ball out of his hands. And like I said, it was a quick decision between that second to last drive and the last drive that we kind of put it out there and guys went out and executed.”

The interception wasn’t the only big play by Brooks. He also forced Dwayne Harris to fumble on a punt return. The Giants were lucky to recover the ball on the play.

8 – Leodis McKelvin is under-appreciated



Leodis McKelvin isn’t without his faults. He’s obviously been susceptible to getting beat by the deep ball. But you can’t tell me he doesn’t battle out there. McKelvin finished with six tackles and three pass deflections.

Even better, he had also great post-game quotes.

McKelvin: “Shit, man, I lost a couple battles early. They started off getting behind me a little bit. You gotta shake that shit off" #Eagles — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) December 23, 2016

McKelvin, part II: So I bucked it up, came back and played Leodis McKelvin football.” #Eagles. — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) December 23, 2016

Leodis McKelvin on his red zone PBU: "That was my first helmet PBU. Shit, thank the Lord for that one!" pic.twitter.com/L2jilnP6An — Josh Paunil (@JoshPaunil) December 23, 2016

McKelvin on Beckham's 150 receiving yards: "When somebody gets like 15, almost 20 throws at them a game, shit, you better have some yards." — Josh Paunil (@JoshPaunil) December 23, 2016

9 – Brandon Graham played liked a Pro Bowl snub

There’s a case to be made that Graham deserved to go to the Pro Bowl. He’s played hard in every single game this year. He ranks fourth in the NFL in pressures. The only problem is Graham doesn’t have the star power name recognition. His sack numbers also aren’t good enough. But sacks aren’t everything. Graham failed to register a single sack tonight but he absolutely forced Manning into some bad throws. That doesn’t show up on the stat sheet, but Graham’s impact this season has been apparent. He’s a very good defensive end to have.

10 – The Eagles helped out the Cowboys

The bad news for the Eagles is that their win means the Cowboys locked up home field advantage and a first round bye in the 2017 NFL playoffs.

The good news is that the Eagles didn’t allow the Giants to clinch a playoff berth on Thursday night. There’s still an outside chance New York can miss the playoffs. It’s not likely, but it’s possible.

11 – Philadelphia has the opportunity to end the season on a high note

One more game left. The Eagles play the Cowboys in Week 17 and it’ll be interesting to see how Dallas chooses to handle the game. With nothing left to play for, it’s possible the Cowboys will rest their starters in order to gear up for the playoffs.

Dallas will be playing the Eagles coming off short rest since the Cowboys play the Lions on Monday Night Football. The Eagles, meanwhile, have the benefit of extra rest since Philadelphia just played on Thursday night.

Beating the Cowboys won’t mean much for the Eagles since Philadelphia has already been eliminated from the playoffs. But ending the season with a win over the Cowboys could be enjoyable for Eagles fans. Especially if the win helps making the 2017 first-round pick that the Vikings owe to the Eagles more favorable.

BONUS: Manning face is still funny



Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, Eagles fans.

My holiday message for all my followers pic.twitter.com/tuBnGMwKm5 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 23, 2016

ELI GRINCHFACE pic.twitter.com/WRNwep4Qnd — SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) December 23, 2016

Can’t stop laughing at this Eli Manning photo. (📷: James Lang | USATSI) pic.twitter.com/aaSYo876wS — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 23, 2016

