Eagles-Giants Game Updates

The Eagles look to play the Grinch tonight as they host one of their division rivals, the New York Giants, at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles look to go 6-9 on the season and stop a five-game losing streak. The Giants can clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win tonight. Earlier in the season, the Giants edged the Eagles at MetLife Stadium, 28-23. We’ll periodically update this thread throughout the game with highlights and drive summaries. Feel free to jump in the comments below.
8:49 – Lane Johnson is still good.
In Lane Johnson's 1st drive back from suspension, Eagles gained 47 yds on 3 rushes to right after avging 28.3 yds/3.8 YPC during suspension
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 23, 2016
8:46 – The Giants go three-and-out on their third offensive drive. The Eagles’ defense has dominated this game so far.
8:41 – PICK SIX TOUCHDOWN: Eli Manning tries to throw it down the middle to Will Tye, but Malcolm Jenkins jumps and picks off Manning and returns it for a touchdown. Sturgis makes the PAT, and the Eagles lead, 14-0, with 8:20 to play in the first quarter.
8:36 – TOUCHDOWN: Darren Sproles runs on the right side of the field for a 25-yard touchdown. Big blocks from Johnson and Zach Ertz provided Sproles the running room. Caleb Sturgis’ extra point is good. The Eagles lead the Giants, 7-0, with 9:48 left in the opening quarter.
Great pull and seal by Lane along the right boundary and Sproles scampers in for the 26-yard touchdown @AdrianFedkiw pic.twitter.com/YzqdNP7rJB
— Philly Influencer (@PHL_Influencer) December 23, 2016
8:32 – On the first offensive play from scrimmage, Darren Sproles runs behind Lane Johnson for a gain of 17. The Eagles have missed the veteran tackle.
Mathews runs behind Lane on 1st offensive play and picks up 17 yds, Birds had been running a lot along left side of the line in his absence pic.twitter.com/o5RNbuyYB8
— Philly Influencer (@PHL_Influencer) December 23, 2016
8:30 – A three-and-out for the Giants on their first drive. The Eagles will start their first possession at their own 22 yard line.
8:26 – We’re underway from the Linc. The Giants will start at their own 21 yard line.
8:23 – Eagles won the coin toss and will defer to the second half. Eli Manning and the Giants will begin on offense.
8:21 – Captains for tonight’s game are Bennie Logan, Zach Ertz, and Donnie Jones.
7:00 – Allen Barbre, Darren Sproles, and Jordan Matthews are active, and so is Lane Johnson officially. Halapoulivaati Vaitai is still out, while Paul Turner is a healthy scratch. See the full list of inactives here.